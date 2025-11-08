Support Pours In on Chiefs’ Announcement About TE As Travis Kelce’s Replacement Predicted

Travis Kelce is expected to retire after the 2025 NFL season. Since announcing his return to the Kansas City Chiefs in early 2025, all signs have pointed to this season being his last, with Kelce himself framing the 2025 season opener back in September as “Man, it’s the last one on the contract right now.”

As the Chiefs approach the end of an era with the 36-year-old TE, the need for a dynamic successor has never been more urgent. Within the organization, Chiefs TE2, Noah Gray, has quietly emerged as a significant part of the solution. Gray’s off-field contributions have garnered widespread recognition. The Kansas City Chiefs have nominated him for the 2025 NFL Salute to Service Award, a prestigious honor jointly presented by the NFL and USAA. This award recognizes players, coaches, and staff who have passionately devoted themselves to supporting and honoring the U.S. military.

Gray’s commitment runs deep through his longstanding partnership with Friends in Service of Heroes (FISH). A nonprofit based in Kansas City dedicated to aiding active-duty military personnel, reservists, veterans, and their families. His involvement began in 2021 after connecting with FISH members and sparked a dedication to uplifting their community.

Gray has helped provide service dogs and adaptive equipment to foster resilience and independence. He has supported veterans during the holiday season and stood in solidarity with those facing hardships.

However, the 12-year veteran’s replacement isn’t just limited to internal prospects. Here’s where Nick Baumgardner, a senior writer and NFL Draft analyst for The New York Times bold projection, comes into play. Enter Kenyon Sadiq, Oregon’s explosive tight end, who has quickly become the most intriguing prospect. Sadiq is known for his solid blocking development and athletic strength.

Standing 6’3″ and weighing 245 pounds, Sadiq has posted 22 catches for 311 yards and 5 touchdowns, averaging 14.1 yards per catch in 2025. He has earned an 80.4 Pro Football Focus grade, ranking second nationally among returning tight ends. Baumgardner ranks him 26th among the top prospects in the 2026 NFL Draft class. He views Sadiq as a perfect fit to maintain the Chiefs’ offensive firepower.

So, while both Noah and Kenyon are deemed as worthy successors, it is Noah Gay who is currently scoring more points. Fans have also rallied behind the TE2, with the Chiefs’ social media announcement drawing enthusiastic support and encouraging votes.

Fan reactions pour in for Noah Gray’s salute to service nomination

The announcement has garnered positive attention throughout the fanbase. One fan wrote, “Voted ❤️❤️.”

This highlights fans’ appreciation for Gray’s dual impact on and off the field. The finalists will be announced in January, with the recipient honored during the NFL Honors awards show around the Super Bowl week.

One fan commented, “Anything for my goat 🙌.” Another added, “Go noah 🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈.”

This acknowledgment underscores the character and commitment that have made him a valuable, multi-dimensional contributor to the Chiefs’ organization.

Imago Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce 87 makes a catch for a 15 yard gain against Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph 31 On Sunday Night Football at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri on Sunday, October 12, 2025. PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUSA KCP2025101204 JONxROBICHAUD

The Duke product and fifth-round pick from the 2021 NFL Draft has demonstrated remarkable growth.

A fan said, “Need him on goal line situations.”

Through the first nine weeks of the 2025 regular season, Noah Gray has tallied 11 receptions on 21 targets for 98 yards, averaging 8.9 yards per catch. His longest play of the season was a 28-yard reception against the Las Vegas Raiders. He also recorded a notable 25-yard catch versus the Detroit Lions.

A fan highlighted, “Thank you for your service, Noah.”

The Chiefs’ decision to extend Gray with a three-year, $19.5 million contract extension signals the organization’s confidence in his ascending trajectory, not just in the games. With a Pro Football Focus grade of 74.2 last season, Gray has proven he can step into an expanded role.