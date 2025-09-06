Swifties Unleash Outrage Against Chargers Star for Punching Travis Kelce in Sao Paolo Game

Numbers 87 and 90. That’s a difference of 3, but the distance between the Chargers NT Teair Tart (90) and Chiefs TE Travis Kelce (87) was less than 3 yards in the season opener when the tackle swung at his rival. Emotions were already running hot in São Paolo when the TE tried to play mind games with NT. But Tart is never the one to cave in; he first pushed Kelce aside with his left arm before aiming to punch him. A visual that would make Swifties grin. However, the referees were quick to spot him.

They threw the flag for unnecessary roughness and penalized the Chargers 15 yards. The Chiefs capitalized on that opportunity and scored a touchdown, taking the score to 12-13. However, the intensity of the season opener definitely went up. Although it was surprising that they didn’t eject him like the Eagles‘ Jalen Carter. The Chiefs’ offense was flat early, hanging on with just a couple of field goals. Then Kelce finally found the end zone, but not before things got heated.

While blocking, he and Teair Tart got tangled up, and Tart flat-out swung at Kelce’s helmet. Travis Kelce didn’t swing back; he just looked to the refs for a call. But instead of tossing Tart, the officials let him stay, ruling it wasn’t enough to eject him. Yet there could be action by the league. But that was not required at the moment, as Tart had often taunted his rivals.

Teair Tart did not just recover a fumble against the Broncos in 2024; he stole the spotlight. One second, Javonte Williams is fighting for extra yards. Next, Tart is on the ball, flipping the momentum and firing up the Chargers sideline. But the play was only half the story. What came after turned into pure theater. Tart, 304 pounds of power, popped up and hit the Griddy. Not the polished, receiver-style dance we are used to, but a “big man Griddy” that had everyone from teammates to fans howling. It was not graceful, it was not perfect. It was raw joy in cleats, a defensive tackle turning a turnover into a viral moment.

That is why this play lives beyond the box score. Tart gave the Chargers the ball. Then he gave the internet a celebration that will live all season. That happened in Sao Paolo on September 5 as well when he swung at Travis Kelce. But Swifties aren’t liking it.

Swifties lash out at Teair Tart over Travis Kelce swing

One hit lit the fuse. When Chargers defensive lineman Teair Tart went after Travis Kelce, it was not just a penalty on the field; it was a spark that set off an explosion online. Fans swarmed Tart’s Instagram, unleashing a wave of furious backlash that has not slowed down. “He’s a dirtbag,” one wrote flatly. Another warned, “Never touch Travis Kelce like that again, hitting him on the face was low.” Some turned their fury into threats, with one fan saying they would “go after (his) entire bloodline” if Kelce was targeted again.

The outrage stretched beyond emotion, with fans demanding punishment. “Lock him up. Five games restriction minimum. $100,000 fine minimum,” a comment read. Another mocked Tart’s profile, saying, “How sad it is that we have to Google you to find out who you are, you’re not the same, idiot.” Others compared the moment to destroying priceless property. “Don’t you know what merchandise you’re damaging, it’s like if a Chevy hit a Lamborghini,” one fan blasted. Another piled on, calling Tart a “reverend imbecile” who needs to “learn your place.”

Even Taylor Swift’s lyrics became ammunition, with one fan posting, “Look what you made me do, I don’t like your little games.” For many, Kelce was not just a tight end; he was untouchable – the fiancé of superstar Taylor Swift. From accusations of “cheap shots” to warnings about anger issues, the verdict from the public was sharp and unanimous. Teair Tart may have moved on from the play, but fans have not, and their message is clear: crossing Travis Kelce comes with consequences.