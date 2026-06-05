Chiefs Take Major Step To Bring Back 2x Super Bowl Champion Years After Trading Him to AFC Rival

L’Jarius Sneed spent the first four years of his NFL career with the Kansas City Chiefs before being traded to the Titans during the 2024 offseason. He played a key role in Kansas City’s back-to-back Super Bowl runs in 2022 and 2023, and now there appears to be a possibility that he could make his way back to the team.

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ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that cornerback L’Jarius Sneed visited the Chiefs on Thursday.

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The possibility of a reunion makes sense given the changes Kansas City has made at cornerback. The Chiefs traded standout corner Trent McDuffie to the Rams, while Jaylen Watson was also dealt to Los Angeles, and Joshua Williams landed with the Titans.

That doesn’t mean the position has been ignored. The team added a few cornerbacks in free agency and even moved up in the first round of the NFL Draft to select Mansoor Delane. Still, if the Chiefs are looking for a reliable veteran who already knows Steve Spagnuolo’s defense, Sneed could be an ideal fit.

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Back in 2024, Sneed never envisioned his time in Kansas City ending when it did. After helping the Chiefs win two Super Bowls, he had hoped to remain with the franchise.

“Yeah, man, I didn’t talk to them. I was upset, man,” he said. “I was upset, you know Kansas City, that’s like my first love. They showed me the way, showed me how to be a champion, and gave me two rings. You know I was bitter. I was angry because I wanted to stay in that environment around everybody who I was used to. But it’s God’s plan.”

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Through the four years, Sneed started 54 games with the team, caught 10 interceptions, and sent the opponents back by 105 yards. He made 303 tackles and 6.5 sacks. At the 2024 AFC Championship game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sneed forced a fumble out of Zay Flowers in the fourth quarter. And that helped the Chiefs secure a 17-10 win over the Ravens and advance to the Super Bowl.

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His time with Tennessee, however. was riddled with injuries and legal troubles. Owing to that, Sneed appeared in only 12 total games across the 2024 and 2025 seasons before the Titans officially released him in 2026. The veteran is now available to re-enter the Chiefs’ roster. One reason Sneed has remained on the market for so long is an offseason legal matter he has been dealing with.

L’Jarius Sneed Fires Back After Criminal Charges Dropped

L’Jarius Sneed has remained a free agent since March 2026. For the longest time, questions have surrounded him because of an ongoing criminal case linked to a December 2024 shooting at a Dallas-area car dealership. However, last month on May 1 Texas prosecutors dropped the final remaining charge against him.

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Dallas-based attorney Michael J. Todd announced the development, stating that the dismissal “leaves Sneed without conviction or admission of any kind,” according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Not long after the news became public, Sneed took to X to react.

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“Been such a toll on me [past] two years; the weight is finally off 🙏🏽.” Sneed noted, reposting one of Adam Schefter’s updates. “& tell that devil I’m coming back for everything he tried to [steal].”

Sneed is now ready to turn the page and revive his career.

The legal issues that hung over Sneed’s future trace back to December 6, 2024. That day, 23-year-old exotic car rental business owner Christian Nshimiyimana was visiting One Legacy Motors in Carrollton, Texas, researching vehicles for his company when shots were fired from a passing Lamborghini Urus. Nshimiyimana was sitting inside a Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon at the time but was not injured in the incident.

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Now, if he re-enters Kansas City, he likely won’t be an immediate starter. Of course, he has worked with the defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo. That means it would be easy for the duo to fall back into rhythm. But the current depth chart won’t allow much field time.

Right now, the Chiefs have Nohl Williams as the LCB and Mansoor Delane as the RCB. The Chiefs selected Williams in the third round of the 2025 NFL draft. Meanwhile, they got Delane as the sixth overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

The front office wouldn’t want to bench a top-10 rookie investment for Sneed right away. Furthermore, with Patrick Mahomes returning from his knee injury, the front office needs to be careful with how they allocate roster spots and salary cap space.

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And if the Chiefs decide to pass on him, Bleacher Report’s Mike Chiari pointed out possible spots with the Washington Commanders, Green Bay Packers, and the Seattle Seahawks. While a reunion in Kansas City feels poetic, Sneed’s proven talent means he won’t have to wait forever.