Chiefs Take Strong Decision Against Kansas as Patrick Mahomes’ Team Eye Missouri Exit

The clock is ticking for Jackson County as the Chiefs and Royals face a looming deadline. Their leases at the Truman Sports Complex expire in January 2031, leaving Missouri scrambling to keep them. Arrowhead Stadium and Kauffman Stadium, side by side, have been home to these teams for decades. Now, the threat of relocation looms and the stakes are high. Losing the Chiefs and Royals would strike a devastating blow to Kansas City’s identity and have implications for state taxes. The battle between states is heating up, as rumours are swirling about who will stay and who will leave.

Missouri Governor Mike Kehoe signed a new law on June 14 called the Show-Me Sports Investment Act. This move is aimed at keeping the Kansas City Chiefs and Kansas City Royals in Missouri. The law allows Missouri to fund up to 50% of stadium costs through bonds. It also provides $50 million in tax credits to both teams. The Chiefs and Royals currently play in Kansas City, Missouri. Kansas City (Mo.) Mayor Quinton Lucas is quite confident in the outcome. Previously, he had stated, “If you look at the plans the teams have said before, both teams will be in Kansas City, Mo., for years to come.” But recent reports suggest otherwise.

According to a recent post on X by Kevin Keitzman, things are starting to shift. Keitzman said, “Multiple sources tell me @chiefs have canceled 5 real estate contracts in KS and are believed to have signaled a stay at Arrowhead.” He also added, “Chiefs believe Jackson Co voters will give them what they want.” This would keep their home games at a place where the Kingdom feels at home. Keitzman also shared a key update about the Royals. He said his sources “think” @royals are headed to Legends in KCK as they don’t believe they can win any vote by Missouri taxpayers.”

The Chiefs still appear to be exploring all options, as no official reports have emerged yet. Before this latest development, they were rumored to be eyeing something big. Team owner Clark Hunt had plans for a dome stadium in Kansas (State). The estimated cost was around $3 billion. The idea was to build a high-tech home that would define the next era of Chiefs football. But with the canceled real estate contracts and new support in Missouri, the future may now point back to Arrowhead.

The Chiefs players have made their opinion clear about these recent plans, emphatically drawing a deep connection to Arrowhead.

How does everyone feel about it?

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce have been clear about where they want the Chiefs to play. Both stars support staying in Missouri. “Arrowhead is home for me,” Kelce said. “It’s a part of my heart, playing in that stadium.” He added, “But the fans want what the fans want. We play for them. I think it’s up to them.” Their loyalty to the Kansas City crowd runs deep. Their comments reflect a strong bond with the local fanbase and the city’s football culture.

Head coach Andy Reid has long echoed the same feeling. Before Mahomes’ first home start in 2018, he spoke about the energy of Arrowhead. Reid said, “We love playing in Arrowhead. You know how that goes. Our players get fired up.” He continued, “When you come out of that tunnel and it’s red and it’s loud, it’s a beautiful thing.”

Arrowhead Stadium offers more than just a home field. It gives the Chiefs a real edge. In 2014, Guinness World Records measured the crowd at 142.2 decibels. That made it the loudest outdoor stadium in sports history. Fans roared when Mahomes threw three touchdown passes in that 2018 win over San Francisco. His dart to Chris Conley on the run became an early signature moment.

The pandemic changed that rhythm in 2020. But once fans returned, Reid was quick to praise them again. “Yeah, well, listen, this is one of the all-time good venues in the National Football League,” he said. “So we’ve got great fans, and they are loud, man. I mean they get after it and they are like a 12th man, and we appreciate that, every minute of it.”

Mahomes has built a lasting connection with Kansas City. He knows what Arrowhead means to the franchise and its people. A three-time Super Bowl champion, Mahomes values the crowd that fuels his play. His bond with the fans shows up every time he steps on that field. Will the fairytale continue?