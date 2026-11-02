“Taking Their Time All Day”: CBS’s J.J. Watt Calls Out NFL Officials for Delays During Chiefs-Broncos Clash

The Kansas City Chiefs faced off against the Denver Broncos for the second time this season on Sunday, and the game ended with a 28-24 victory for the Broncos. But as has been this season, a Chiefs game is rarely without controversy. CBS Sports’ J.J. Watt criticized one particular referee ruling that took some time to come.

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In the beginning of the fourth quarter, a flag was thrown on a third-and-six for the Chiefs. However, there was nearly a minute-long delay in the whistle being blown and the official declaring the penalty: an ineligible downfield pass flag on Kansas City’s Jaylon Moore.

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“These guys have been taking their time all day with these calls,” Watt said on the broadcast, via Awful Announcing. “I’m just going to say it. Like, let’s go. We’ve got to get the calls. I want to get it right. I absolutely want to. But, I mean, this is a long time.

“… We saw that signal seconds ago,” he added, once the referees confirmed what penalty it was.

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After Denver declined the penalty, the Chiefs decided to punt in order to gain a 4th and 2.

This wasn’t the only time the CBS analyst called out NFL officials during the game. He also found one second-quarter holding penalty call against Chiefs guard Trey Smith controversial.

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“I’ll be honest, I don’t see much of a hold there,” Watt pointed out. “I can see why it looked like a hold to the referee but I do not think there was much of a hold there, and I’m a defensive lineman.”

The referees also threw a facemask penalty against Chiefs linebacker Drue Tranquill, even though the play showed Denver’s Jonah Coleman putting his hand on Tranquill’s facemask.

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However, the highlight of the night, which perhaps took the game away from the Chiefs, was the touchdown that never came to be.

With four seconds on the clock, the Chiefs were a touchdown away from winning the game and were at Denver’s 1-yard line. Patrick Mahomes connected with Rashee Rice for a touchdown. However, a flag was thrown, and a penalty was called on Jaylon Moore for a false start.

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“At the end of the day, you have to go with whatever’s called,” Mahomes said after the game. “But a lot of times in those big moments, the little stuff doesn’t get called like that.”

Even though the QB offered a measured take, his wife, Brittany, did not hold back.

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“You can’t tell me you call that on a game-winning TD, oh wait yeah I can cause it’s us,” she wrote on her Instagram story. “That was the weakest call I have ever seen, you can’t tell me otherwise.”

Not only were the Chiefs pushed back five yards as a result, but the touchdown was also not recorded. Mahomes was sacked for a six-yard loss on the next play.

NFL officials have received a lot of flak this season for controversial calls. Players publicly called out officials for the calls during the Week 7 clash between the Green Bay Packers and the Detroit Lions, which ultimately affected the outcome of the game. There were two roughing the passer penalties that seemed to be the most debated. Things were bad enough for Tom Brady to say that the penalties had “killed” Green Bay’s game in the FOX commentary.

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The officiating crew also overturned a crucial touchdown caught by Amon-Ra St. Brown during the Lions’ Week 8 matchup with the Minnesota Vikings. The Chiefs-Broncos game seemed to be following a similar trend, as the nullification of the final touchdown not only cost the Chiefs the win but also affected their AFC West standings. After Week 8, the Broncos moved up to the top of the division with a 6-2 record, pushing the Chiefs down to second place with five wins and two losses.