Tavia Hunt Leads as Wishes Pour In After Chiefs’ Heiress Ava Hunt Makes Personal Announcement

Kansas City Chiefs‘ games through the remainder of the ongoing NFL season may lack a bit of their luster with a key member of their support cast, Ava Hunt, the youngest daughter of Chiefs owner Clark Hunt, missing games. The Chiefs have emerged as the NFL’s newest dynasty with three Lombardi trophies from five consecutive Super Bowl appearances. But along with on-field brilliance, the Hunt family has been vital as the ownership group behind this footballing powerhouse.

Throughout last season, Ava, along with her elder sister, Gracie, and mother, Tavia Hunt, was a regular fixture as they poured their hearts into supporting their beloved Chiefs. But this year, Ava wouldn’t attend games or cheerlead for the SMU Mustangs, as she has decided to take a gap year and shift focus towards doing humanitarian work. As the youngest Hunt gears up for a new chapter in her life, her mother, Tavia Hunt, has extended her support and love to her on this journey.

Ava Hunt is part of the Youth With A Mission (YWAM) group in Kona, Hawaii. Here she is studying at the discipleship program based on the Christian faith. But now, Ava will soon travel to Canada for an outreach venture. Sharing about this trip on social media, the 20-year-old SMU Mustangs cheerleader posted a video with the caption, “Guess who is going to Canada?!!?”

Responding to this update, Tavia Hunt posted a heartfelt message for her daughter. She shared Ava’s video on her Instagram stories and captioned it, “Absolutely balling my eyes out!! So happy for this ray of sunshine and everyone who comes into contact with her!” Though Kansas fans will miss Ava Hunt on the sidelines, they will have the rest of the Hunt family supporting their Chiefs.

Tavia Hunt sends extravagant engagement gift to Taylor Swift

It’s safe to say that the Kansas City Chiefs function like a massive family that loves celebrating special moments involving each of their members. In this spirit, Tavia Hunt made a heartfelt gesture towards pop sensation Taylor Swift after she got engaged to Chiefs’ TE Travis Kelce. NFL’s favourite couple once again broke the internet with their engagement announcement on social media.

Celebrating this wholesome moment, Tavia Hunt presented Taylor Swift a custom-wrapped engagement present from specialty gift-wrapping company Dallas Gift Wrap Creations, according to People.com. However, the contents of the box were undisclosed, but the lavish gift was wrapped in colorful floral paper with a pink bow.

But this gift isn’t the first time the Hunts have shown support for Travis Kelce and his relationship with Taylor Swift. Tavia Hunt, speaking to Newsweek, praised the ‘Blank Space’ singer for supporting Travis Kelce and his Chiefs through their relationship and also revealed how Taylor Swift’s involvement has brought fans from a new demographic to their team.

“From the day that she walked into our stadium, it opened up a new fan base force,” Hunt explained. “She has a tremendous global fan base, mostly young women and girls…and so many of them have now embraced the Kansas City Chiefs.”

With these wholesome festivities continuing across the Kansas City Chiefs organization, the ownership will hope to continue these celebrations in February. Led by the charismatic Patrick Mahomes, the Chiefs have had a rocky start. But with their stacked roster and championship-winning experience, it wouldn’t be a surprise if Mahomes and Co. are back in the Super Bowl for the sixth time in a row.