Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce May Be “Already Legally Married” Ahead of Lavish New York Wedding : Report

Wedding rumors surrounding Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have reached a whole new level today. While fans anticipate reports of an extravagant New York celebration, fresh speculation suggests that the pop sensation and the Kansas City Chiefs TE may have already made things official behind closed doors.

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“Couples must obtain a marriage license before a legal wedding ceremony can take place; it’s entirely possible they are already legally married. If that’s the case, we have no information about what that private celebration may have looked like. But we are speculating it could have taken place in any one of the couple’s favorite locations, from the Bahamas to Rhode Island,” reported Deuxmoi on their Instagram.

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It is mandatory to get a marriage license before the ceremony in 49 out of 50 US states. The only exception to this strict rule is Alabama, which completely abolished the traditional pre-wedding marriage license in 2019. Considering Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s wedding is reportedly taking place in New York, there’s a possibility that they are already legally husband and wife.

It’s unclear, though, if and when the couple may have obtained their marriage license. According to New York State law, the wedding ceremony must take place within 60 days of the license being issued. If the ceremony does not take place within this stipulated timeframe, the marriage license becomes void.

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Meanwhile, the New York Times reported that the wedding will kick off with an intimate rehearsal dinner on Thursday, July 2, for about 100 close guests. Following that, the couple will exchange the rings and say ‘I do’ on Friday, July 3. As for the venue, New York’s iconic Madison Square Garden (MSG) has reportedly been chosen for its top-tier security to keep crowds and paparazzi at bay.

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The couple is reportedly spending between $10 million and $20 million on their wedding, which includes renting out the iconic MSG venue for “at least three days,” where as the preparations will go as follows: “one day early for set up, the day of the event, and the day after to strike it all.”

Wedding planner Sonal Shah, in her interview with The New York Post, noted that, “A weekend night at one of the most iconic venues in the world is not just about renting the space—you’re also paying for exclusivity, staffing, security, operations, and the opportunity cost of a concert or sporting event that could otherwise be taking place.”

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Day 2 of this extravagant wedding will likely draw in a massive number of attendees. According to The Hollywood Reporter, at least 1,000 guests have been invited, including Kelce and Swift’s circle of friends, along with other A-list celebrities. Not just that, the July 3 event will lean into a festival-style production and reportedly feature live stage performances from major artists, taking the wedding celebrations to a new level.

“Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding festivities are expected to take place next week in New York City,” Deuxmoi further reported. “We’re hearing guests have been invited to a multiple-day celebration, with a specific dress code assigned for each event. To help keep everything under wraps, the location for each event reportedly won’t be shared until the day of, although Madison Square Garden has been widely reported as one of the rumored venues.”

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But in hindsight, that’s how popular their relationship has been since the official confirmation in October 2023. After frequent public appearances, be it at the Arrowhead Stadium cheering for the Chiefs or at the ERAS tour grooving to Swift’s songs, the couple has gained global attention.

After almost two years of dating, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift announced their engagement. They uploaded a joint Instagram post featuring photos from an outdoor garden proposal. The post goes viral with the caption, “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married”. And as things stand, the couple is all set to take the next step in their relationship in a few days.