Taylor Swift Caught Cursing On Camera After Ref’s Call Goes Against Travis Kelce’s Chiefs

Arrowhead Stadium was pure tension during Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season. The Kansas City Chiefs and Indianapolis Colts were stuck in a 30-30 OT battle when a refereeing decision reversal caused chaos. Up in her luxury suite, cameras caught Travis Kelce’s wife, Taylor Swift, reacting with an NSFW curse that instantly blew up online.

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The incident took place when Colts quarterback Daniel Jones threw a 48-yard pass to wide receiver Laquon Treadwell. Treadwell went down, got right back up, and Chiefs cornerback Nohl Williams stripped the football away from the wideout. Kansas City recovered the ball, seemingly winning the game right there before officials called for a booth review.

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Replay angles showed Chiefs CB L’Jarius Sneed had barely grazed Treadwell’s hip as he went down. The officials ruled him down by contact. When the referee announced that the turnover was overturned, Arrowhead erupted in boos.

Watching from a VIP box, a frustrated Taylor Swift threw up her hands and shouted, looking directly down at the field: “That’s bulls***!” (via @metmidnights on X)

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The broadcast cameras did not fail to capture Taylor’s reaction, which immediately spread across social media. It mirrored the frustration of Chiefs Kingdom. Instead of Kansas City walking off with the ball, Indianapolis was handed a fresh set of downs at the Chiefs’ 17-yard line, putting Kansas City’s undefeated start to the 2026 season directly on the line.

Kansas City’s defense stepped up, stopping Jonathan Taylor on back-to-back runs and forcing Indianapolis to take Spencer Shrader’s 38-yard field goal. Patrick Mahomes then orchestrated a drive with 3:11 left, handing off to their newest addition, Super Bowl LX MVP RB Kenneth Walker III, to burn the clock before Harrison Butker nailed a 40-yard kick to win the game 33-30.

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After the game, KC QB Patrick Mahomes spoke about the overturned fumble and the online criticism the Chiefs often face.

“We had the big play in overtime where we think we stripped the ball,” Mahomes said. “And [he] ended up being barely touched. I was actually kinda glad; I didn’t want to see Twitter’s reaction if they would’ve called it a fumble. So we got to prove it the right way, get the stop there, and then go back out there and get a field goal.”

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The game marked a record-tying night for Taylor Swift’s husband, Travis Kelce. The 36-year-old TE caught 9 passes on 11 targets for 101 receiving yards and a touchdown.

According to ESPN Insights, this marked his 27th career regular-season game with 100-plus receiving yards and a touchdown catch. Travis Kelce officially tied Rob Gronkowski for the most such games by a Tight End in NFL history.

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The newlyweds gave fans another cutesy couple-goals moment as Taylor Swift was seen pointing at her wedding ring and screaming “That’s my Husband!” as Travis Kelce caught a Patrick Mahomes pass for a score late in the 1st quarter.