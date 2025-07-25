Taylor Swift Comes Out to Support Travis Kelce With Sentimental Message Amid Chiefs Future Uncertainty

Months ago, New Heights with Jason & Travis Kelce delivered one of its most unforgettable episodes when comedy icon Adam Sandler joined the show. It was Episode 77, a hilarious, nostalgic deep-dive into Sandler’s career, where the trio bonded over sports, showbiz, and, of course, Happy Gilmore. Fast forward to now, and that episode has taken on a new meaning with the release of Happy Gilmore 2 on Netflix.

As buzz around the film picks up, fans were stunned to see none other than Taylor Swift joining in the celebration and sending what felt like a heartfelt nod to boyfriend Travis Kelce in the process. In an Instagram Story, Swift shared the poster and praised the film, “Happy Gilmore 2 had me cackling and cheering the whole movie! An absolute must watch, 13/10, go watch it on @netflix as soon as humanly possible 🍿”

July 14, 2024, Stateline, Nevada, USA: TRAVIS KELCE, right, Kansas City Chiefs NFL star, and Former Eagles Center, JASON KELCE during the American Century Championship celebrity golf, at Edgewood golf course on the shore of South Lake Tahoe.

But the image in her IG story grabbed attention. The movie poster features Adam Sandler from the back, wearing a hockey-style jersey with the name GILMORE and the number 18 boldly printed. For anyone paying attention, that number just happens to be Travis Kelce’s jersey number with the Kansas City Chiefs.

And the TE has received many praises for his acting. The film’s director, Kyle Newacheck, praised Kelce’s natural charisma, athletic timing, and on-set presence, calling him a standout in front of camera, despite his status as a rookie actor. Co-star Christopher McDonald, who reprises Shooter McGavin, echoed the sentiment, “Surprisingly good, a beast,” on both performance and golf skill.

Coming back to Swift’s golden words, was it intentional? A subtle tribute? In true Taylor fashion, she didn’t say a word beyond her glowing review, but fans are reading between the lines. The cheering, the cackling, the number 18, it all feels like a personal, quiet show of love and support.

At the New York premiere, Kelce was notably absent because of training camp, reaffirming his commitment to football even as he launched this new entertainment chapter.

Travis Kelce reeling with uncertainty at Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs have always been chaotic brilliance held together by Andy Reid’s schematics and Patrick Mahomes’ wizardry. But right now? It feels different. It feels fragile. And at the center of that swirling uncertainty, Travis Kelce is being asked to hold the entire thing together. Again.

With Rashee Rice pleading guilty to two felony charges stemming from a brutal high-speed crash in Dallas on July 17, a suspension is all but inevitable. Rice’s absence doesn’t just strip Mahomes of a rising weapon; it squeezes the offense’s margin for error. And it pushes Kelce, yet again, into the eye of the storm.

“Whether it’s Rashee Rice being available or unavailable, Hollywood Brown being available or unavailable, all of a sudden, this team is still going 15 and two, no matter who’s on the field. It revolves around Travis Kelce. It revolves around Patrick Mahomes.” said ESPN’s Ryan Clark on NFL Live.

But here’s the hard truth, Travis Kelce isn’t just carrying more weight. He’s doing it with more wear and less rest than ever before. His 2024 output, 97 catches, 823 yards, 3 touchdowns, was his lowest in a full season since 2015. And yet? He still led the team in targets. That says as much about the Chiefs’ inconsistency at receiver as it does Kelce’s enduring excellence.

But there’s the unspoken layer, What happens if it’s finally too much?

Kansas City was supposed to spread things out in 2024. Hollywood Brown was added. Skyy Moore was supposed to grow. Rashee Rice was supposed to be that next-level guy. But as of now, Kelce’s role hasn’t just remained the same, it’s expanded. He’s still the first read, the bailout, the tone-setter, the glue. The rhythm Mahomes can’t replicate with anyone else.

This isn’t just about age or production. It’s about sustainability. It’s about what happens when you keep asking your 35-year-old tight end to be the foundational piece of a franchise chasing revenge.