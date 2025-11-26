Taylor Swift Hugging Mystery Solved as Travis Kelce Makes Family Decision Before Thanksgiving

When the Kansas City Chiefs won their Week 12 game against the Indianapolis Colts, what caught the attention of many fans was what happened off the field. Taylor Swift, the fiancée of Chiefs’ tight end Travis Kelce, was seen hugging some old guys in the stands. But many Swifties got curious, not knowing who those old men were. However, the mystery was just solved through a simple Instagram post.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

In her recent Instagram post, Meredith Holzmeister just cleared up the viral mystery by revealing the identities of the “old guys” seen hugging Taylor Swift. She explained that the men weren’t VIP owners or team executives – they were simply Travis Kelce’s uncle and his lifelong friends on a long-awaited reunion trip.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meredith Holzmeister (@therealholzwife) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a developing story…