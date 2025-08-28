Taylor Swift Is Already Accepting Family Duties as Travis Kelce’s Father Ed Spills Engagement Secrets

“Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.” This one sentence, accompanied by a few photos, sent the world into a frenzy on August 26, 2025: a date all Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift fans will remember for ages. The sentence was the caption of the power couple’s engagement announcement made on Swift’s Instagram grid. That said, the photos in the post, which feature the duo embracing and holding hands, are actually older than one may assume.

During a recent interview with Good Morning America, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end’s father, Ed Kelce, spilled quite a few secrets about the engagement, including the fact that Kelce proposed a little over two weeks ago. Ed said that the couple facetimed him, his wife, and Swift’s parents to share the news on a Sunday while he was attending a Philadelphia Eagles public practice. And a teeny tiny bit of calculation is enough to prove the exact date was August 10. And as it seems, Swift is already blending well into the family.

When asked if he had witnessed Travis looking happier before the engagement, Ed promptly said, “No,” and shared a sweet detail about the duo. Last Sunday, after Travis and his parents went back to his home from the premiere of The Kingdom, an ESPN docuseries focused on the Chiefs’ 2024 Super Bowl run, Swift cooked dinner for all four of them. Speaking of the experience, Ed noted, “We had a wonderful dinner with them outside on a patio … just watch the two of them, just crazy about each other. It’s truly kind of neat.” That said, Travis is preparing to be a good husband, too.

Speaking of the engagement announcement, Ed said, “About a week ago, I asked Travis, … ‘When are you going to announce the engagement?’ He said, ‘Whenever Taylor says so.’” And that undoubtedly says a lot about Travis and the kind of spouse he’s going to be. Still, it took him quite some time to actually get down on one knee. Travis was initially planning a bigger proposal with better arrangements, but Ed bluntly advised him not to push the date further, and thankfully, the NFL star listened. So, how does Ed feel about the engagement?

Travis Kelce’s proposal wasn’t much of a surprise for Ed

During the interview, Ed said that he had known Travis would propose for a very long time. In fact, the NFL star’s father was expecting the engagement to take place sooner, because Travis had spoken to him about it long ago, likely before Swift could have guessed. Ed noted, “I kind of knew this was going to happen months ago, to be honest with you. … Probably during last season is when it really became obvious that they were just crazy about each other.”

via Imago SPORTS-FBN-BIANCHI-COLUMN-KC Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce 87 walk off the field after the trophy ceremony following the Chiefs 32-29 victory over the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025, at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Emily Curiel/Kansas City Star/TNS EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx 134375547W EmilyxCuriel/ecurielkcstar.comx krtphotoslive950137

Ed was also asked if he and his wife, Donna, were prepared for the wedding, and his response to the question was nothing short of heartwarming. As he put it, “I think we’re as prepared as you can be for something like this. I kind of look at it the same way that I’m sure the Swifts do. Yes, they’ve both had a lot of success in their endeavors, and they get a lot of notoriety and attention, but they’re still the same people that we raised. It just makes you feel good to see a couple this much in love.”

None of the Kelces or Swifts has revealed a date yet, leaving fans on both sides curious and excited. But given that the engagement single-handedly caused millions to go crazy, we can’t even begin to imagine what the wedding will do to the internet.