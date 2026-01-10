Taylor Swift Issues Apology to Travis Kelce’s Chiefs Teammate Clyde Edwards-Helaire & His Wife, Per Reports

Essentials Inside The Story A phone call for Clyde Edwards-Helaire, revealed a side of Taylor Swift few ever see

A small gesture turned into something much bigger inside the Chiefs' inner circle

That bond is set to resurface at Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding that everyone's whispering about

Back in 2024, Taylor Swift found herself stuck in a spot no amount of star power could fix. While wedding celebrations were rolling on for Travis Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs teammate Clyde Edwards-Helaire, her calendar had other plans. Despite being on tour, Swift personally called Edwards-Helaire and his wife to apologize for her absence.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Swift could not attend the wedding because her Eras Tour had her booked in Dublin, Ireland. According to Edwards-Helaire, Swift personally phoned him and his wife to explain why she could not be there. More importantly, she made sure the apology came directly from her.

Meanwhile, Travis Kelce was right by her side during that stretch. Still, Swift did not hesitate, and she flew Kelce back to the United States so he could attend the ceremony in Louisiana. Edwards-Helaire even tried to wave it off.

ADVERTISEMENT

He recalled telling Kelce, “Bro, you don’t have to.” Yet Kelce’s reply said it all. “Nah, Taylor’s already sending me. It’s good.”

Edwards-Helaire later reflected on the gesture, noting, “It was one of those things where she understood the relationship; she knows where everything stands.”

ADVERTISEMENT

That line summed up Swift’s approach. She respected the bond inside the Chiefs locker room and acted accordingly, without making it about herself.

Over time, that respect turned into real friendship. After Swift and Kelce went public in September 2023, she developed a close friendship with Edwards-Helaire and his wife, JoJo, while Kelce remained a steadfast supporter of his teammate. He supported Clyde as he dealt with PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder) during Chiefs training camp in the summer of 2024, keeping the focus on brotherhood over football.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Eventually, those struggles became heavy. Edwards-Helaire’s PTSD reached a point where he was hospitalized. While he has never shared the exact cause, he once described a 2018 incident as a “self-defense situation” during an armed robbery attempt. Later, during the 2024 Chiefs Super Bowl parade shooting, reports noted that Swift personally checked in with Edwards-Helaire to confirm Kelce was safe.

In moments like these, actions spoke louder than cheers inside Arrowhead. And now there is another wedding looming for them.

ADVERTISEMENT

Clyde Edwards-Helaire earns an invite to Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift wedding

For the first time since 2014, the playoffs are rolling without Arrowhead Stadium rocking this weekend, and the Chiefdom is still adjusting. Still, as retirement chatter circles Travis Kelce, his offseason focus is clearly split. Alongside football decisions, there is another moment pulling his attention. Kelce and Taylor Swift are reportedly planning a wedding, giving the City of Fountains something entirely different to buzz about.

At the same time, details remain tightly locked down. However, Kelce did tease fans back in September on his New Heights podcast. He promised the wedding would “go crazy,” which only fueled more speculation.

Since then, online guesses about the guest list have gone wild. Even so, the couple’s inner circle has stayed quiet, keeping everything sealed despite the spotlight.

Then, things got interesting on Friday. A feature by Vahe Gregorian of the Kansas City Star dropped a notable detail. According to the report, Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire has earned an invite to the ceremony, which is reportedly set to take place on June 13, 2026. That small line carried weight. It hinted at just how close Kelce keeps his circle and how much respect still flows inside the locker room, even during a strange offseason.

The invitation underscores the deep-seated respect within the Chiefs’ locker room, proving that for Kelce and his teammates, the bonds forged off the field are as significant as the victories on it.