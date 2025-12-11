Taylor Swift Rejected 3X NCAA National Champions’ Invitation After Watching Travis Kelce & Chiefs’ Loss on Sunday

Essentials Inside The Story Taylor Swift reportedly declined an invitation from Stanford Soccer

The absence sparked speculation that Travis Kelce’s recent struggles & growing criticism may have influenced her decision

Kelce is enduring the worst statistical stretch of his career

The fallout from the Kansas City Chiefs’ latest loss is extending beyond the gridiron, now seemingly impacting the social calendar of pop superstar Taylor Swift. Following Travis Kelce‘s recent struggles, an invitation from a championship-winning NCAA team to his fiancée appears to have gone unanswered.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Stanford Soccer invited Taylor Swift to the Women’s College Cup game in Kansas City,” said Charlotte Wilder, via The Sports Gossip Show podcast. “It was the championship against Florida State. They were playing in Kansas City. I don’t think Taylor Swift went, even though she should have.”

Many are guessing that Travis Kelce’s form might have taken a toll on her as well. It is a bit surprising from the pop star, especially since she has visited Arrowhead Field, located in Kansas City, multiple times. She is a worldwide celebrity, so her absence was noticeable for a global icon of her stature.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The championship match took place a couple of days after the Chiefs’ loss. Unfortunately, the Stanford women’s soccer team was left heartbroken. First, Taylor Swift was not there, and second, they lost the NCAA Soccer Championship to Florida State. The game ended 1-0, with Florida State winning the tournament three times in the last five years. Stanford won the championship three times (2015, 2016, 2017), but they missed out on the fourth.

Taylor Swift’s refusal to participate might not only be a result of her fiancée’s loss, but also the harsh criticisms he is facing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Travis Kelce is going through the worst phase of his career

Last year, Travis Kelce broke his seven-year streak of recording 1000+ yards, with 823 yards in 97 receptions. Fast forward to 2025, and he made 60 catches for 727 yards and five touchdowns through 14 games so far. Sadly, he has never had such low numbers in his career. To make matters worse, his struggles weren’t limited to the stat sheet.

The Kansas City Chiefs’ tight end has been deliberately avoiding the media after the loss. When they won against the Colts, he was in a pretty jolly mood, but following Week 14’s defeat, he’s been silent. Reporter Pete Mundo has called this behavior childish.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago October 19, 2025, Kansas City, Missouri, United States: Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce 87 celebrates after making a reception in the first quarter during an NFL, American Football Herren, USA game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 19, 2025 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Chiefs beat the Raiders 31-0. Kansas City United States – ZUMAh180 20251019_zsp_h180_017 Copyright: xKimxHukarix

“Is ANYONE else in KC media going to call out Travis Kelce for consistently NOT talking with the media after losses this season?” wrote Pete Mundo on X. “I respect the hell out of his career, but it’s completely childish and lacking leadership that he has continued to get away with this.”

Such an unprecedented change in his behavior is unheard of. Every player needs to be available for press conferences or speak to the media after every match. But it seems the rules don’t apply to the three-time Super Bowl winner. Critics believe it is as if until they win, he won’t talk.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kansas City Chiefs will face the Los Angeles Chargers next. The Chargers are 9-4 in the league, and a win will increase their playoff chances to 93%. On the other hand, a win will take the Chiefs’ playoff chances to 18%. The Chiefs will try to salvage whatever little hope is left.

It will be a clash for survival at Arrowhead Stadium this Sunday. Time will tell whether the Chargers shock them or the Chiefs prevail.