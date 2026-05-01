Taylor Swift Reportedly “Nervous” Over Travis Kelce’s Bachelor Party Amid $10M Wedding Decision

Essentials Inside The Story The focus is now shifting to Travis and Taylor's pre-wedding celebrations

The couple has reportedly set a $10 M budget for their combined pre-wedding parties

Travis Kelce’s bachelor's party is expected to be chill compared to typical celebrity blowouts

Taylor Swift has planned stadium tours across six continents, managed a catalog worth over a billion dollars, and handled public scrutiny that most people couldn’t survive. But her wedding with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce – the most anticipated wedding of the summer – is turning out to be the biggest challenge so far. With the big day inching closer, the pre-wedding chaos has already begun, starting with what Kelce’s friends are actually planning for him.

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“Travis has promised Taylor he’s going to keep it chill, but that’s not really up to him – his boys are in charge of the planning, and it’s hard to imagine they’ll hold back,” a source reportedly told Closer Online. “Taylor trusts him, but every woman is a little nervous about their man’s bachelor party.”

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According to Page Six, Kelce has settled on the Bahamas for a late May bachelor party that includes playing golf during the day, dinner in the evenings, and a deliberately low-key format. The guest list includes his brother, Jason Kelce, and Chiefs’ franchise quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Mahomes’ own bachelor party, held in Las Vegas in February 2022, featured a group dinner at Carversteak at Resorts World, toasts with 100-year-old Louis XIII Cognac, a rooftop celebration, and a late night at TAO Nightclub. Travis Kelce was there for all of it, and now the roles have flipped with the QB ready to serve on the TE’s big day.

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Imago June 23, 2025: Fans today are remembering the day one year ago when Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce surprised her Eras Tour crowd in London when he joined her on stage. – ZUMAm67_ 20250623_zaf_m67_028 Copyright: xEmilyxCurielx

The Bahamas also holds some significance for Kelce beyond the vacation appeal. In March 2024, he and Swift stayed at the Rosalita House estate on Harbour island – a six-bedroom beachfront villa on the island’s famous pink sand beach, priced at nearly $15,000 per night. Returning to the Bahamas with his closest friends, weeks before the wedding, isn’t a random choice.

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Meanwhile, Swift’s own pre-wedding plans are being handled entirely by her friends Selena Gomez and Gigi Hadid. The bachelorette party is reportedly a surprise, possibly spanning three locations. Per Us Weekly, New York City, Nashville, and the Bahamas are among the possible destinations.

“Gigi and Selena both want her bachelorette party to be everything she’s ever dreamed of, to the point they’re losing sleep over making sure it’s all flawless,” the source also shared. “They have so many shared Google Docs going, you’d think they were planning the Met Gala!”

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Taylor Swift’s nervousness makes more sense when you see what’s actually being planned. These aren’t standard pre-wedding celebrations – they’re $10 million productions, and everyone involved knows it.

The $10 million celebration buffer

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce didn’t want anyone making compromises on their behalf. So they set a number big enough that nobody would have to.

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“Taylor didn’t want money to be a factor in planning these parties, so she and Travis have set a $10 million limit,” the source noted. “However, they’ve made it clear to their wedding party that if more needs to be spent to ensure everything runs smoothly, that won’t be an issue. Insiders say several private jets will be involved, alongside villa rentals, a large team of private staff to cater for guests, and plenty of other luxury extras.”

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The $10 million figure makes even more sense when you know there’s going to be a high-profile guest list and celebrations spanning multiple cities. At those levels, the costs compound fast.

ESPN’s Nate Taylor reported in March that the wedding is supposed to take place before the Chiefs’ training camp. Early reports pointed to a Rhode Island wedding, but those were debunked – the couple reportedly shifted to a larger indoor venue in New York City after their guest list outgrew their original plan.

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The real story inside the $10 million decision isn’t the number itself, but the deliberate choice to remove cost as a variable entirely. Swift wanted the only question to be what’s best, not what’s affordable. The budget is the byproduct of that logic.

Taylor Swift got engaged in a garden in Missouri, gestured toward Travis Kelce from the iHeartRadio stage while accepting Pop Album of the Year, and is now watching her closest friends lose sleep over seating charts and Google Docs. Whatever happens in the Bahamas with Kelce, she’s already all-in.