Taylor Swift Reportedly Takes Drastic Steps to Remove Wedding Decor After Marrying Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift and the Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce’s wedding may be over, but the story around it keeps getting bigger. A new report claims millions of dollars of custom decor from their Madison Square Garden ceremony on July 3 no longer exists. According to the Daily Mail, it was burned shortly after the celebration ended.

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The 14-time Grammy winner and the three-time Super Bowl champion have turned their wedding into a story that reaches well beyond the music world.

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Daily Mail reporter Eileen Reslen broke the exclusive on Tuesday, citing an anonymous source. The source claimed Swift’s team demanded the decor be destroyed so nothing could leave the venue and end up for sale.

“They didn’t want people to steal it and then auction it or sell it so they just burned it all.”

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The headline on Reslen’s story went with the claim that the entire MSG wedding decor was burned to the ground. It also landed just after the outlet published new photos from the wedding day.

The decor was reportedly shipped from New York to Pennsylvania before it was destroyed. Photos obtained by the outlet show large structures being tested at a facility in Lititz, though it is unclear where the items were actually burned.

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The same source said it is not unusual for huge sets like this to move across the country. Still, the idea of burning every piece of it sounded wild even to the insider.

“The fact that no one has relics of it and it all had to get burned and properly disposed of is kind of crazy. Eleven semi-trucks to transport cross-country and then just burn it all down was pretty wild, just because you don’t want people to have access to it,” the insider said.

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The setup itself was no small thing. The wedding featured an elaborate forest-style setting inside the arena, with real and fake trees and a man-made pond beneath the altar.

The price tag has been a huge talking point too. Esther Lee, editorial director at The Knot Worldwide, put the wedding’s estimated price tag at roughly $30 million. TMZ said renting the arena alone likely cost around $3 million. Neither number has been confirmed by the couple.

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Sellers have still tried to cash in. TMZ also reported that items from the wedding cleanup had appeared for sale online, from pieces of fabric and soda-can tabs to an AirPod.

Fans were camped outside Madison Square Garden all week hoping to catch a glimpse of the setup, so resale fears were not exactly far-fetched.

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A Wedding Built Around Privacy

Tree Paine, Swift’s publicist, confirmed the July 3 wedding, which reportedly brought around 1,000 guests to Madison Square Garden. The couple opted out of the usual wedding party setup. Swift’s brother took on the role of man of honor, while Travis’s older brother, Jason Kelce, served as best man.

Guests had to leave their phones behind, and strict security and NDAs helped keep details under wraps. Actor and comedian Adam Sandler officiated the ceremony.

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Guests included Tom Hanks and Paul McCartney, who were photographed leaving Madison Square Garden afterward. Jason joked that guests had to be kicked out when the night finally ended.

When Travis finally spoke about it on the New Heights podcast, he said the couple picked Madison Square Garden for a private, distraction-free atmosphere. He also thanked everyone at MSG who made it possible and said the phone-free setup helped guests enjoy the night.

“From the vows to just seeing everyone, to how much fun we had throughout the entire evening and hearing that kind of be relayed through everybody’s stories of the night, it was just so magical, man. And I wish it could have lasted even longer than it did. It felt like it just happened in the blink of an eye.”

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It is quite the journey from where this started. Kelce first told the story of his failed friendship bracelet attempt on New Heights in 2023, and the couple announced their engagement in late August 2025. Kelce is back to work now, with the Chiefs sitting at 5-1 after Sunday’s loss in Seattle.

If the report is right, nobody will ever get a piece of it. Will the couple ever show it off themselves? Only the two of them know.



