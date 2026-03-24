Team USA QB Explains Why He Said “I’m Better Than Patrick Mahomes” After Beating NFL Stars at Fanatics Event

Essentials Inside The Story Team USA QB revisits his bold claim of being better than Patrick Mahomes in flag football.

Team USA dominated the Fanatics Flag Football Classic with a 3-0 record.

Team USA crushed Joe Burrow’s Team Wildcats and Tom Brady’s Team Founders to win six-figure rewards as champions.

Even before NFL owners unanimously approved player participation in Olympic flag football, Darrell Doucette III had made his stance clear on competing with NFL stars. Two years ago, the Team USA quarterback boldly claimed that he was better than Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes in flag football. Doucette backed that claim recently by leading Team USA to a 3-0 sweep over NFL stars at the Fanatics Flag Football Classic. But despite the dominant showing, he recently took a more nuanced approach when revisiting those comments about Mahomes.

“Within that interview, they only took a quote out,” Darrell Doucette said recently on The Rich Eisen Show. “And what I truly was saying was if he [Mahomes] and I stepped on that field today, that’s how I felt. The person that I am, if you haven’t done anything that I’ve seen with my own eyes or if others have seen, then I’m going to feel the way I feel. And I felt like, me being a Team USA QB, you have to come and show me that you’re going to take my spot. So, that was the take on it.”

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“But what I initially truly meant by that was if y’all are just given a name, they shouldn’t automatically just be able to come and take our territory from us because of the names,” Doucette added. “Like, they got to come out and learn the game. And I think that was part of our mission as Team USA: to go out and compete with these guys and to show that we’re just as talented on this flag football field.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Darrell Doucette had claimed in 2024 that he considers himself better than Patrick Mahomes because of his “IQ of the game.”

At that time, while Mahomes had noticed a clip of Douchette saying that on X, the Chiefs QB had responded by reposting it with a GIF of a confused rapper, 50 Cent. Doucette had made his claim at that time about him being able to lead Team USA better than Mahomes.

ADVERTISEMENT

But now, while clearing the air on that claim, Doucette just made it clear that he wasn’t dismissing Mahomes’ skills. Instead, he was defending his own turf. And after the recent flag football tournament, Doucette and his teammates’ talent in flag football will be hard to overlook, even over three-time Super Bowl champions like Patrick Mahomes.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Saturday, while playing at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, Team USA crushed Joe Burrow’s Team Wildcats and Tom Brady’s Team Founders to win six-figure rewards as champions. In their tournament opener against the Wildcats, Doucette scored the first touchdown to give Team USA an early lead. By halftime, Team USA held a commanding 19-6 lead, and they never looked back, finishing with a convincing 39-14 win.

ADVERTISEMENT

In their next game against the Founders, Team USA exploded for 24 unanswered points in the first half and didn’t record a single incomplete pass while cruising to a 43-16 victory. The championship game in the round-robin tournament then turned into a rematch against the Wildcats.

The game turned out to be tighter with the Wildcats tying the game 6-6 late in the first half. But Darrell Doucette answered quickly by scoring three total touchdowns to secure a 24-14 win and go undefeated.

ADVERTISEMENT

Across all three games, Doucette completed 8 of 8 passes for 67 yards and 3 touchdowns, rushed for 76 yards and three more scores, and added five receptions for 79 yards. That statement performance even earned Douchette MVP honors in the tournament that Patrick Mahomes did not feature in while recovering from his injury.

But during his post-game press conference, Doucette fought back tears because this wasn’t just a win; it was validation, having defeated NFL pros. And yet, Douchette made one thing clear: his earlier comments were never meant as a direct shot at Patrick Mahomes or any NFL player, for that matter.

ADVERTISEMENT

Darrell Douchette speaks out on the participation of NFL players in the Olympics

Back in 2024, while Darrell Doucette had already led Team USA to gold at the 2022 World Games, he pushed back against the idea of building a star-studded NFL dream team. It was just weeks after flag football was officially included in the 2028 Olympic program, and Doucette stirred debate by calling the idea of NFL players taking roster spots “disrespectful.”

Now, Team USA’s résumé does speak for itself with five consecutive world titles, but Douchette just made his case again with his teammates conquering the Flag Football Classic. Team USA outscored the teams featuring NFL stars by 106 points across three games, showcasing not just talent but deep familiarity with the format. Meanwhile, despite their elite athleticism, NFL players struggled with the nuances of flag football.

Imago Credits: via @yo_everything on Instagram

Especially when it came to pulling flags cleanly, NFL players too often grabbed jerseys or shorts, leading to penalties that don’t exist in traditional football. So, after going winless in the tournament, even NFL legend Tom Brady admitted that Team USA players have a better skill set for flag football. Therefore, Darrell Douchette just made it clear that Olympic spots should not automatically go to NFL stars – they must be earned within the sport.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Even though we know they are the greatest athletes out there, and if they took the time out and learned it and everything else, yeah, they probably would put 12 or 10 guys on the Olympic team from the NFL,” Darrell Doucette said recently on The Rich Eisen Show. “Not to take anything away from any of those guys, but I was just speaking for myself. I know what I bring to the game; I know how long I’ve played the game and studied the game, and I just wanted my fair opportunity.”

“I spoke out for all of my brothers across the globe that flag football is different, and we just wanted opportunity, not only to go out and show our talents, but to share the same space as well. It’s not them versus us. It’s flag football lane, and the NFL is its own lane. Two different sports, and let’s all come together as one and go out and win gold together.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Ultimately, while several NFL players like former QB Robert Griffin III have expressed interest in joining the 2028 Olympic team, this tournament served as a wake-up call for them. Team USA exposed a clear gap between flag football and traditional football. So, if this weekend proved anything, it’s that the athletes like Douchette, who built flag football from the ground up, deserve more than just recognition – they deserve their shot at Olympic gold.