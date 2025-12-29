“Tears”: Patrick Mahomes’ Mom Has an Emotional Reaction as Jelly Roll’s Wife Makes Career Confession

Essentials Inside The Story A raw, emotional moment from Jelly Roll's wife unexpectedly moved Patrick Mahomes' mother

Randi Mahomes, whose own journey, struggles, and the faith-driven choices shaped her family's story, shared Bunnie XO's big day

Bunnie XO revealed her upcoming project along with the date and media platform

Patrick Mahomes‘ mother, Randi Mahomes, often shares updates from her personal life with her fans. Be it Thanksgiving, Christmas, or any other special occasion, she makes sure fans are entertained. So, when rapper Jelly Roll’s wife, Alisa DeFord aka Bunnie XO, shared an important update with fans, Randi couldn’t just contain her emotions.

XO shared an Instagram video, which showed her recording her first audiobook. She visibly got emotional while narrating her life story, and wrote on the video, “recording this audiobook broke open pieces of me I didn’t even realize were still cracked.”

Randi Mahomes was clearly moved by the honest confession, simply writing ‘Tears…’ in the comments, a sentiment Bunnie XO acknowledged with heartfelt emojis (🥹🤍) reply.

Randi Mahomes is known for her kind heart. She often supports such emotional achievements; hence, she shared Bunnie XO’s Instagram post on her IG story. Randi also wrote something that made the fans teary-eyed.

“Tears..so love Grace always,” she wrote along with a pink heart.

The emotional reaction comes from the struggles in Randi’s life itself. She has often talked about how she faced difficulties raising the NFL superstar, who was confused about choosing between baseball and football. But she never lost hope.

The two things she practiced were patience and supporting her son’s vision. Even when he asked her preference for the sport, she told him to close his eyes and pray. That’s how Patrick Mahomes decided to become a footballer and has now become one of the most recognized faces in the NFL.

So, when Randi saw Bunnie XO taking the next steps in her professional life, she was happy. Fans of Jelly Roll’s wife were also supportive of her audiobook.

Bunnie XO is releasing her first audiobook in February next year

Just like Patrick Mahomes and Brittany, Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO dated each other for a while before getting married randomly. But the couple had a fair share of problems in their lives when they met. The success they have now is the outcome of years of endless hardship. It inspired her first audiobook titled Stripped Down: Unfiltered and Unapologetic.

It’s a memoir of her lifelong journey from the trailer parks of Vegas to the mansions of Nashville. Clearly, when XO took a walk down memory lane after seeing so much success, it made her emotional. She had been in an abusive relationship before finding love with Jelly Roll. So, those types of situations might be included in the book.

She also shared a heartwarming update with her fans that the book is now available on Amazon for preorder. It will be released on February 10, 2026. With all eyes on the successful podcaster, Randi Mahomes’ promotion has just made it all more interesting.