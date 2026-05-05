“Tell That Devil I’m Coming Back”: Ex-Chiefs CB L’Jarius Sneed Fires Back After Criminal Charges Dropped

Essentials Inside The Story The legal case against L’Jarius Sneed has officially concluded

The case originated from a December 2024 shooting

Sneed was initially facing an aggravated assault charge

Former Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L’Jarius Sneed has been a free agent since March 2026 – no team, no contract, and with a criminal case tied to a December 2024 shooting at a Dallas-area car dealership sitting over everything. But on Friday, May 1, the state of Texas dropped the last remaining charge. Dallas-based criminal attorney Michael J. Todd made the announcement and said the dismissal “leaves Snead without conviction or admission of any kind,” per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Once the news broke, Sneed posted on X within hours.

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“Been such a toll on me [past] two years, the weight is finally off 🙏🏽,” Sneed wrote on X, reposting Schefter’s update. “& tell that devil I’m coming back for everything he tried to [steal].”

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After two seasons of struggle, these words seem like a challenge – a hint at a comeback even.

For Sneed’s legal troubles, this is how it all started on December 6, 2024. Christian Nshimiyimana – a 23-year-old exotic car rental business owner researching cars for his company – was inside a Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon at One Legacy Motors in Carrollton, Texas, when shots were fired from a passing Lamborghini Urus. Christian wasn’t struck.

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Surveillance videos obtained by the authorities reportedly showed Sneed driving the rented Lamborghini Urus near the dealership. He was also seen getting into the driver’s seat at a RaceTrac gas station about eight minutes before the shooting. A person in the passenger seat beside Sneed notably fired the shots, per the videos. And a probable cause affidavit from the Carrollton Police Department pointed to Sneed’s assistance.

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“Combined with the rapid acceleration away from the scene proved that Sneed knew what he was doing when assisted the shooter in fleeing the scene,” the report affidavit noted.

Tekonzae Warmek Williams – who identified himself as Sneed’s personal assistant – was indicted on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Court records listed no attorney for Williams. Sneed, meanwhile, was originally charged with aggravated assault as well, but a Dallas County grand jury had reduced it to a misdemeanor: failure to report a felony under circumstances in which serious bodily injury or death may have resulted, punishable by up to one year in a county jail and a fine of up to $4,000. The state dismissed that very misdemeanor charge on Friday.

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Sneed had also publicly stated that he was no longer associated with Williams following the indictment. Nshimiyimana and co-plaintiff Avi Ahmed filed suit against Sneed and Williams seeking at least $1 million in damages. That civil case remains active. As for his NFL career, that’s another story in itself.

The Chiefs had parted ways with Sneed in March 2024, four seasons after they drafted him in 2000. He got traded to the Tennessee Titans, where they gave him a four-year, $76 million contract. But he could only play 12 games over two seasons because of a quad injury that limited him across both 2024 and 2025 seasons. He finished his time in Tennessee with just 49 tackles, three passes defended, and zero interceptions.

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The Titans let him walk on March 13, 2026. At the time, he left Nashville unsigned, injured on paper, and under criminal indictment. Two of those three are now resolved. What remains is the football question, and for L’Jarius Sneed’s declaration of a comeback, there are plenty of options.

Where L’Jarius Sneed could land next

After the Titans released him – saving $11.4 million in cap space – former NFL linebacker Emmanuel Acho had suggested the Dallas Cowboys, the Buffalo Bills, the Los Angeles Chargers, and the New York Giants as possible destinations alongside the obvious choice of Kansas City.

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While any of those teams would be thrilled to have a 2x Super Bowl champ on board, the best fit does seem to be Kansas City. The Chiefs gutted their secondary this offseason. Cornerback Trent McDuffie was traded to the Los Angeles Rams. Fellow CB Jaylon Watson signed with them, too. Meanwhile, CB Joshua Williams left for the Titans, and Safety Bryan Cook is now with the Cincinnati Bengals.

In their place, the Chiefs used their 2026 first-round draft pick on LSU cornerback Mansoor Delane as the centerpiece of the rebuild. They also added Kader Kohou from the Miami Dolphins and drafted Jadon Canady in the fourth round. But it’s a young group as a whole, and needs a veteran like Sneed to lock in the room.

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Sneed also knows Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo’s schemes. And Sneed was also one of their best pass defenders before the trade. In 54 starts across four seasons with the Chiefs, he logged ten interceptions, defended 40 passes, four forced fumbles, and logged 6.5 sacks. That’s enough for KC to pay attention. Whether Kansas City has actually moved on and whether Sneed can stay healthy are the variables still in play.

L’Jarius Sneed said he was coming back for everything the devil tried to steal. That’s two years of his career gone, a trade that didn’t work, a quad that gave out, and a criminal case that finally closed. If the Chiefs are listening to his challenge, they know what they’re getting – a hungry veteran cornerback who has been waiting for exactly this moment.