Terry Bradshaw Delivers Worrying Verdict on Patrick Mahomes & Share Grim Chiefs Reality

ByAmit Kumar Jha

Dec 10, 2025 | 9:34 PM EST

Reuters

Reuters

The Kansas City Chiefs are facing a tough reality check this year. Patrick Mahomes & Co. have dropped to 6-7 after the Week 14 loss against the Houston Texans. NFL legend Terry Bradshaw revealed his stance on their remaining season, which will break the fans’ hearts even more.

“They had no continuity, no rhythm, no rhyme to their offence. And so they’re going to be written off. And this year, I don’t think they’ll make the playoffs,” he said on the December 10 episode of the Morning Mayhem podcast.

He then revealed how the injuries have also marred their season in 2025.

“The Chiefs have not been healthy all year long. And it’s not like they’re losing 35 to 6, you know. I mean, they’re losing close games,” Bradshaw added. “But once they get their people healthy, you cannot overlook them.”

