Texas Court Issues $2.8M Ruling Against Rashee Rice’s Co-Defendant in 2024 Dallas Crash Incident

Essentials Inside The Story Off-field trouble surrounding Rashee Rice is far from over

A connected legal ruling added another layer to his story

The ripple effects will circle back toward the Kansas City Chiefs and their uncertain plans

The past two seasons have not gone as planned for Rashee Rice. Between 2024 and 2025, his time on the field was limited to just 12 games, as injuries and an off-field issue from a street racing crash continued to follow him. Now, that same incident in Dallas is back in the news because a court has ordered his co-defendant to pay $2.8 million.

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According to ESPN, the court has ordered former SMU cornerback Theodore Knox, who was driving the Corvette involved in the race with Rice’s Lamborghini, to pay $2.88 million. This decision came from a lawsuit brought by Kathryn Kuykendall, one of the victims of the crash, adding more legal troubles related to the multi-car accident.

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“We’ve asked the court to grant the default judgment because we’re ethically required to as a matter of diligence,” Kuykendall’s attorney, Marc Lenahan, said. “Personally, it pleases us that Teddy hasn’t made further mistakes that we’re aware of. If a team gives him a chance to prove that he’s walking the right path now, we’ll be rooting for him.”

The court described Knox’s behavior as “very careless,” with Judge Kim Bailey Phipps making the decision. A default judgment usually occurs when one party doesn’t show up or respond, which is what happened here. This is also the third judgment against Knox, following previous orders that added up to $6.5 million owed to other victims.

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The crash itself dates back to April 2024, when both Rice and Knox were speeding on North Central Expressway in Dallas. Reports say that Rice was driving a rented Lamborghini SUV at 119 mph, while Knox was in a rented Corvette driving 116 mph. After the crash, in which several people were injured in different cars, both drivers and their passengers just drove away without checking on the victims.

However, the entire incident was caught on video, which later became key evidence. Both Rice and Knox eventually pleaded guilty to charges tied to the incident. Knox received 30 days in jail along with five years of probation for his role in the crash.

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Imago November 23, 2025: Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice 4 interacts with fans after an NFL, American Football Herren, USA football game against the Indianapolis Colts at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. /CSM Kansas City United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20251123_zma_c04_279 Copyright: xDavidxSmithx

Soon after the incident, SMU suspended Knox, and he is no longer listed on the team’s roster, leaving his football future uncertain.

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On the other hand, Rice’s career with the Chiefs is also in doubt, as this legal battle is not ending here.

Rashee Rice’s upcoming trial now shapes Chiefs’ outlook for 2026

Rashee Rice’s legal situation is moving toward a key date, and reports indicate that his trial will take place on June 9.

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Meanwhile, Rice has made a notable change, switching his legal team in the middle of the case. Royce West and Craig Capua have left, and Thomas M. McMurray has filed to take over. This shows that things are changing as the trial gets closer.

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Because of this incident last season, the league suspended him for six games due to a violation of its personal conduct policy, and that issue is still a concern for Chiefs fans.

On the field, though, Rice wasted no time reminding everyone of his value once he returned from suspension in 2025. In just eight games, he led the Chiefs’ offense with 53 catches for 571 yards and five scores.

Therefore, the team will want him available from Week 1. But his legal situation does not end there, as Rice continues to deal with multiple legal challenges.

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Beyond the June trial, there’s another case related to the same incident scheduled for 2027. Plus, a different lawsuit from his ex-girlfriend, Dacoda Jones, adds more uncertainty about what lies ahead for him.

For now, the Chiefs will likely wait and watch, hoping he can steady things before considering any long-term commitment, even as his legal timeline stretches into the coming months.