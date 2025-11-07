Texas Tech Coach Makes Patrick Mahomes Announcement for BYU Clash

Just a few months ago, Adidas and the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes dropped the new “Too Cold” Texas Tech Red Raiders football uniforms. Fans loved them and the Red Raiders are off to a strong start this season. And now they’re hyped up to wear the jersey in their upcoming game.

“We are wearing a special uniform, it is our second alternate uniform for him, and then next year we go totally to his logo. So instead of the three stripes wherever it is, it will still be Adidas, but it will be the Patrick Mahomes Gladiator,” the Texas Tech head coach, Joey McGuire, said on the November 6 episode of Texas Tech Athletics Podcast. “So every uniform will have his logo on it. I’m fired up to see him.”

The Red Raiders are 8-1 while the BYU Cougars are 8-0. It will be a hard-fought game as Patrick Mahomes’ alma mater has been dominant. They won their season-opening game against the Arkansas–Pine Bluff Golden Lions by 67-7 while winning by shutout 42-0 against the Oklahoma State Cowboys. What makes November 8 special is that the Showtime will also be there. It will also be Texas Tech’s first white-out game in seven years.

Imago October 4, 2025, Houston, Texas, USA: Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire during the first half of a college football game between the Houston Cougars and the Texas Tech Red Raiders on October 4, 2025 in Houston, Texas. Texas Tech won, 35-11. Houston USA – ZUMAc201 20251004_zap_c201_037 Copyright: xScottxColemanx

Speaking of the special jersey, Patrick Mahomes’ Gladiator logo is on the right chest. They have given a personal touch by stitching his name inside the neck collar. The look is clean and bold. Crisp white jerseys with Texas Tech’s signature red and metallic-style numbers that shine under the lights. The Grim Reaper has played a major role in connecting adidas with Texas Tech.

He helped announce the school’s ten-year partnership with the brand and has supported NIL deals for players and has stayed involved in big moments back in Lubbock. Fans can grab the Too Cold jerseys on adidas.com for $140.

Before his NFL days, Mahomes was a Texas Tech legend, throwing for 11,252 yards, 93 touchdowns, and a completion percentage of 63.5% over three seasons. Now, his impact continues off the field.

This isn’t the first special jersey. Last year, they unveiled another jersey.

Where college pride meets superstar legacy

In October last year, Texas Tech football unveiled its new Mahomes-inspired uniforms in a dark gray look. It also featured Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ signature “Gladiator” logo. That uniform was called the Mahomes Strategy. It had metallic-style helmets, logos, and numbers, giving them a sharp, modern edge.

They’re part of the Texas Tech x Patrick Mahomes Collection, a special collaboration between Mahomes, adidas, and Texas Tech. When adidas signed a 10-year deal with the school in July, the collection debuted as the first-ever college line to include an athlete’s personal logo. This doesn’t mean he isn’t focused on his NFL schedule.

“When I saw him in Vegas at his foundation, he already knew that that was his bye week before I could get it out of my mouth. It tells you who Pat Mahomes is,” McGuire added.

The QB has full attention on the Chiefs’ season. But this month has plenty of reasons for his fans to celebrate. 1587 Prime, the restaurant he owns in partnership with TE Travis Kelce, also announced special plans for Thanksgiving Day. The Chiefs will play against the Dallas Cowboys on the same day.

Mahomes’ connection to Texas Tech never really faded, and these uniforms are another reminder of how deeply his legacy runs in Lubbock. As the Red Raiders take the field in a look inspired by one of their own, it’s about pride, a shared moment between a program and the player who helped elevate it.