“That’s a Little Much”: Al Michaels Criticizes Networks for Showing Taylor Swift Too Often During NFL Games

Who would have thought that Taylor Swift’s presence at Travis Kelce’s games would raise questions about networks’ workflow? As one half of an NFL power couple, Swift’s presence at Kelce’s games naturally attracts attention. However, it turns out that the attention she receives from broadcasting networks may sometimes be too much.

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“I think it did when all of a sudden she shows up, you know, it’s the beginning of the romance, and she’s showing up at the Kansas City games,” Al Michaels said on the Dan Patrick Show. “And I think one time, I can’t remember which of the networks, she was on like 30 times. So, that’s a little much for anybody. So, you know, you got to pick your spots. You got to figure out how much is how much is too much. How much is not enough.”

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While in-game broadcasts can focus on the sidelines, their main focus should remain on the action. Even Travis and Jason Kelce discussed the same issue.

Taylor Swift attended the Kansas City Chiefs’ game against the New York Jets on October 1, 2023, at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. She watched from a suite with Brittany Mahomes and actors Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively, and Hugh Jackman as the Chiefs came away with a win.

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Swift’s frequent appearances on television soon caught people’s attention. On the New Heights podcast in early October, Jason Kelce discussed the issue with his brother Travis, citing an Associated Press report. Jason pointed out that cameras had shown Swift’s suite at least 17 times during the Chiefs-Jets game.

Travis Kelce was also frustrated by the amount of attention Swift received.

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“But at the same time, I think they’re overdoing it a little bit for sure, especially my situation,” Travis said.

Michaels had highlighted this issue before, too. Taylor Swift attended the Kansas City Chiefs’ game against the Denver Broncos on October 12, 2023. The Chiefs won 19-8, but commentator Al Michaels did not talk much about Swift or her relationship with Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. Compared with FOX’s coverage in Week 3 and NBC’s broadcast in Week 4, Amazon Prime showed Swift less often during the Chiefs-Broncos game.

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Michaels kept the focus on football, explaining his approach before the game.

“What we’re gonna do (Thursday), everything in moderation,” Michaels said. “Our crew talked about it this morning. You can’t make a sideshow the show. The vast majority of the audience are tuning in to watch a football game. There are people, I don’t know how many; it could be a sizable number, but it’s certainly not a majority, that if you trained the camera on her all night long, they’d be satisfied with that. This is not what we’re doing to do.”

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Yet later data contradicted the outcry. A Sports Illustrated report examined complaints on January 30, 2024, that Taylor Swift was shown too often during Kansas City Chiefs games. Data analyst Jason Pauley checked the television broadcast of the AFC Championship Game between the Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens on January 28, 2024, to see how often cameras focused on Swift.

The numbers put the criticism into perspective. Swift appeared on screen just seven times, for a total of 44 seconds during the three-hour-and-nine-minute broadcast. That accounted for only 0.39% of the total airtime.

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Knowing how popular Taylor Swift is, it is hardly surprising that cameras turn toward her when she attends a game. Plus, with Travis Kelce and Swift reportedly married, her presence could become an even more frequent talking point.

She was also present at the Chiefs’ 2026 season opener at Arrowhead Stadium, sitting with actor Tom Cruise.

Ultimately, it depends on the media outlets to strike the right balance between covering celebrity appearances and keeping viewers focused on the game.