The Kansas City Chiefs are about to face one of the strongest opponents this season, the Buffalo Bills, who are on a six-game winning streak, on Thanksgiving Day. Bills quarterback Josh Allen refused to rush in the Week 11 game and set up a trap for Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo.

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In a conversation with the media on Monday, a reporter asked Spagnuolo how he plans to handle Allen becoming a power running back at any moment. Furthermore, he also pointed out that the Bills have a strong running back, James Cook, who set an NFL single-season record by scoring a rushing touchdown with at least 75 rushing yards through nine back-to-back games. But Spagnuolo wasn’t falling for the trap.

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“Mitch [Holthus] was just in here, and he was saying, ‘[Josh Allen] didn’t run it all last week against Miami,’” Spagnuolo told KMBC 9. “I said, ‘That’s a setup.’ Because I think they’ll have a good number of designed quarterback runs. Look, this is a big game for both teams. When that happens, I think Josh Allen just decides that he’s putting his body on the line. We’re certainly going to work on, can’t do much work in a short week, but we’re certainly going to be focused on quarterback runs and what he can do with the football in his hands.”

Of course, Allen is one of the strongest quarterbacks in the NFL. Over 138 games, he covered 5,011 rushing yards in 937 attempts and scored 90 rushing touchdowns. However, he left the NFL community in surprise when he didn’t run in the Week 11 game against the Miami Dolphins.

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Allen certainly dominated the field against the Dolphins and led the Bills to a 26-9 victory. He completed 27-of-45 passes for 304 yards and scored one touchdown. He’s just one rushing touchdown away from recording his fourth straight season with at least 12 rushing touchdowns.

Additionally, his 91st rushing touchdown will tie him for the 12th all-time spot with Jerome Bettis and Franco Harris. Eventually, according to Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, Allen could surpass Emmitt Smith for his all-time rushing touchdown record of 164.

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Yet, in the Week 11 game, Allen had zero rushing attempts and yards. This Sunday against Miami marked the first time in his nine-year career that Allen played an entire game without logging a single rushing attempt.

Nevertheless, Spagnuolo knows pretty well that Allen is a dynamic quarterback. Over the last 10 games against the Chiefs, Allen ran for 506 yards and scored seven rushing touchdowns. Last season, Allen completed 23-of-26 passes for 273 yards, scored one touchdown, and scored two rushing touchdowns in six carries. Spagnuolo’s defense wasn’t even able to intercept Allen in its last meeting. However, the Chiefs’ defensive coordinator seemed a bit optimistic this time.

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“I’m hoping to use them all up,” Spagnuolo said. “It’s almost better when he hasn’t thrown an interception in seven games, and then you hope that it’s time that we get them. But listen, when you play these guys, the one thing you are hoping for is that somewhere along the way, Josh Allen makes a mistake.

“It just seems like, when he plays the Kansas City Chiefs, he’s like on fire. He becomes Superman. But somehow we got to force him into a bad throw, or somebody comes up with a really big play, or when we do have the opportunity to catch it, actually do that. That’s really just as important as anything.”

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With Allen’s legs freshly rested and AFC supremacy on the line, Kansas City’s defense will need every ounce of discipline to survive Buffalo’s Thanksgiving night ambush.