“Think About Kids”: Patrick Mahomes’ Wife Brittany Calls for Child Safety on Halloween Ahead of Trick-or-Treating

Brittany Mahomes, wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, has asked families to keep children with food allergies in mind this Halloween. In an Instagram Story shared ahead of the holiday, she reposted an American Red Cross reminder urging people to check every candy label to prevent serious allergic reactions.

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“Think about kids with allergies when making your Halloween candy bowl. Please🙏🙏,” she posted on her Instagram story.

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The American Red Cross also cautioned parents on signs of anaphylaxis, which can be life-threatening. They include fainting or light-headedness, difficulty in breathing, hives breaking out on the skin or swelling in the face, neck, tongue, or lips, and vomiting.

The situation becomes manageable with epinephrine, which comes handy in EpiPens. The post advised administering a dose of the medicine and contacting 911. A simple solution would be to discard food items that may cause doubt about the ingredients.

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Since Halloween candy is a staple for the holiday, it is always best to watch out for the ingredients. Per the Allergy & Asthma Network, candies can contain common allergens like peanuts, soy, milk, and egg.

Brittany, who shares three kids with Patrick, knows that it is always better to be safe.

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However, the Mahomes household has otherwise joined in on the Halloween fun. She recently shared some Instagram Stories from a pumpkin patch, where she was joined by her husband Patrick and their three kids, according to PEOPLE.

While Brittany seems ready for the holiday, Patrick has had a harder time keeping it on his radar. Speaking to reporters earlier this month, he admitted Halloween had slipped his mind until Brittany asked what the family would be dressing up as.

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“Once you get in season, you’re focused on that week. You focus on that week, then you try to win that week, and then you move on to the next week,” the Chiefs athlete said at a press conference. “It surprised me. I forgot about Halloween.

“Brittany asked me, ‘What are we going to be for Halloween?’ I’m like, ‘I didn’t even think about that,’ ” he admitted. “I’m so locked in on this week and the season and stuff like that. The bye week, it happens when it happens, but at the same time, you have to go out there and execute.”

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When someone asked what the family had planned, he kept things vague.

“I can’t tell now,” he said. “There are options because you never know with kids. So we have multiple options. I don’t even know yet. I still have a couple of options.”

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Whatever they choose, dressing up has become a family tradition for the couple. Last October, they went all in on the Spider-Verse. Patrick was Miles Morales, Sterling and Golden wore Spider-Gwen-inspired outfits, and Bronze rounded out the group as another Spider-Man. The year before was zoo-themed: the QB was a zookeeper, Brittany, who was then pregnant with Bronze, donned a kangaroo costume, while Sterling was a flamingo and Golden was a lion.

This year’s costume may be a mystery, but Patrick’s play on the field says plenty about where his head is. After an injury ended his season early last year and the team stumbled to a 6-11 finish, he looks sharp and focused.

Through six games of the 2026 season, he has led Kansas City to 5-1, with 1,474 passing yards, 9 touchdowns and 4 interceptions.

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His family is right there cheering him on, too. Brittany regularly shares updates online, and she recently posted several snaps of herself and the kids supporting Patrick at a Chiefs game.

“The best times🥹❤️,” she captioned the Instagram post.

Next up for Patrick and the Chiefs is a road trip to face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, November 1.