Chiefs & 31 NFL Teams Face Major Suspension Concern With Tyreek Hill Amid Legal Troubles Against Estranged Wife Keeta Vaccaro

December 15, 2024: Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill 10 prior to a game between the Miami Dolphins and the Houston Texans in Houston, TX.

Essentials Inside The Story Hill is available but there is still a sense of uncertainty around him.

The NFL review could end up deciding his next step.

His track record is why teams have not taken the gamble yet.

Tyreek Hill is once again the most dangerous weapon on the open market, but for all 32 NFL teams, his talent comes with a significant off-field risk that could make him untouchable. The excitement around his availability also comes with hesitation, as there is a risk of a possible suspension.

“Hill remains the subject of an active Personal Conduct Policy review. The NFL confirmed on Tuesday via email that the probe is ongoing,” Mike Florio reported. “Last year, Hill’s estranged wife, Keeta Vaccaro, made specific allegations of domestic violence against Hill. The full details of her claims came to light in October 2025, after the NFL commenced its investigation in September 2025.”

Under the NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy, domestic-violence violations often start with a six-game baseline suspension, but the league has broad discretion to adjust discipline based on the evidence and a player’s history. That flexibility creates real uncertainty for any team considering Hill.

But right now, the allegations themselves remain under review. Still, no one knows what conclusion the NFL will reach. Until the league rules, uncertainty will follow Hill everywhere.

Hill’s past does not help his case. He was dismissed from Oklahoma State in 2014 and later pleaded guilty to assault and battery involving his then-pregnant girlfriend in 2015. Taken together, that history increases the chance that the league could impose serious discipline.

Still, Hill remains one of the most productive receivers of his era. And because of that, teams continue to keep tabs on him, with the Chiefs leading the race.

The Kansas City Chiefs remain the favorites to sign Tyreek Hill

With Hill on the market after the Dolphins parted ways, oddsmakers have already weighed in on his next team, and a reunion could be in the cards.

DraftKings lists the Chiefs as favorites at +150, followed by the Bills at +600, the Ravens at +700, and the Chargers at +800. Meanwhile, the Patriots, the Silver and Black, and the Rams sit at +1400. The Steelers, Giants, and Broncos follow at +1600, while the 49ers check in at +1800.

While the market believes the Chiefs hold the edge, head coach Andy Reid did not sound eager when asked about a reunion.

“[We] talk about everything,” Reid said. “So there’s nothing happening there, but we know what you know—that he’s out there and cranking away, trying to get himself back to where he can play, period.”

Right now, Hill continues to rehab a significant knee injury suffered against the Jets in Week 4. He managed 21 catches for 265 yards and one touchdown in four games in 2025.

However, he dominated the league in 2022 and 2023 while wearing aqua and orange, which reminds everyone of his ceiling. In fact, he led the NFL in 2023 with 1,799 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns, earning his fifth first-team All-Pro nod. However, his production has fallen off over his last 21 games

Still, teams across the league should view him as a complementary piece who could surge again if healthy and cleared legally.