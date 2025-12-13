$32M Star TE Named as Travis Kelce Replacement Candidate Amid Patrick Mahomes & Chiefs’ Vanishing Playoff Hopes

Essentials Inside The Story Travis Kelce’s future quietly hangs over Kansas City as elite TE production reshapes the conversation.

Patrick Mahomes remains central as speculation grows around how the Chiefs might evolve offensively.

The team’s cap reality and timing complicate any long-term succession planning this season.

A game of career highs—11 out of 12 targets caught for 166 yards and three touchdowns. Suddenly, speculations mount that the Kansas City Chiefs might have found the one who would succeed the legendary Travis Kelce.

The Chiefs have had a foot in the market for some time now, looking for Kelce’s successor. Last night, they might have found him in Kyle Pitts. With his best career game, the 25-year-old just became the second player in the league’s history to rack up 10 receptions for 150 yards along with three scores on Thursday. The next moment, the rumor mills have started churning.

“Chiefs are going to sign Kyle Pitts to replace Travis Kelce, and Patrick Mahomes is going to turn him into Tony Gonzalez,” states USA Today reporter Art Stapleton on his X.

It might have been a playful hint at what the future might look like for the Chiefs, but who is to say that Pitts is not to become the next Fred Arbanas, if not Gonzalez or Kelce?

Though Travis Kelce hasn’t officially announced his retirement yet, it’s bound to come sooner or later. Given his dissatisfaction with his current play, it wouldn’t be entirely shocking if he decides to hang up his cleats once the season ends. Earlier in November, Kelce refused to think about his retirement until the season ends. However, Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk believes:

“The season hasn’t gone well for Travis Kelce. And if he were being candid, he would probably say, ‘Yeah, I shouldn’t have come back.’ I think that’s what he would do.”

However, the bigger questions now are when the 39-year-old will retire and whether the Chiefs can afford Pitts if the list narrows down to only him. Once his current $32.9 million contract with the Falcons expires, Spotrac has valued him at $47 million in free agency. This means an annual salary of $11.8 million for four years. That’s where things get complicated. Kansas City is already walking with $43.8 million over their salary cap for 2026.

If the 10-time Pro Bowler decides to retire this season, it would free up some space, but Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report believes the Chiefs would need to give up Chris Jones to even think about expanding their dynasty. Trading the legendary defensive back would free up $15.6 million in salary cap space.

That’s not the only roadblock in bringing Pitts to KC; the Falcons could use the option of the franchise tag, valued at around $14–16 million. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that the discussion over the franchise tag is already in play. Although the tight end’s agent, David Mulugheta, “hates the franchise tag,” the prospect of a long-term deal in Atlanta could still be a convincing factor.

For the Chiefs, it all depends on how this season pans out, which seems nearly impossible at the moment.

Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes clings to small window for playoffs

Things are dire in Kansas City, with a 6-7 record. They have already lost the AFC West title, breaking a nine-season-long streak. At this point, they are fighting for a wildcard spot in the playoffs, which also seems near impossible. Yet, Patrick Mahomes believes there’s a small window to make the playoffs after all.

“We know the [playoff] chances are getting lower and lower,” Mahomes said recently. “But I know the guys on this team are going to give everything they have, every opportunity we get.”

What complicates things is the fact that the Chiefs’ path to the playoffs is not just about winning their final four games. They also need the Chargers, Texans, and Bills to lose games. They need the LA Chargers not only to lose Week 16 against them but also to drop at least two of their remaining three games. Furthermore, they need the Indianapolis Colts, Baltimore Ravens, and Miami Dolphins to lose as well. Only then can Mahomes’ Chiefs keep their nine-season-long playoff streak alive. Seems doable, right?