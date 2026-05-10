$3 Billion Chiefs Stadium Forces Kansas to Change Plans for Wyandotte County Project

The Kansas City Chiefs will soon be packing their bags to leave Arrowhead Stadium and move into their new $3 billion home in Kansas. Owner Clark Hunt has already confirmed plans to unveil early renderings of the new stadium later this year. But while the team is preparing for this transition, other parties in the surrounding Wyandotte County are being forced to make room.

The Chiefs plan to build the new stadium here, on a site near Kansas Speedway and The Legends shopping district. The area already hosts Sporting Kansas City and is a growing sports and entertainment hub. But the Chiefs’ new stadium isn’t the only cool attraction here. Just around the corner from the site is the ongoing Mattel theme park project. The development plans for this park were approved in October last year, but the latest report suggests that the Chiefs’ stadium has prompted changes in those plans.

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“The developer for the $539 million attraction, titled Destination KCK, plans to revisit and change its site plans to make the project mesh better with the Chiefs’ incoming stadium being built just north of the theme park,” Sofi Zelman reported for The Kansas City Star. “Those changes, and what they’ll look like, are still in the works.”

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The Chiefs want the stadium ready for the 2031 NFL season. Destination KCK aims to open in May 2031 after starting construction in 2027. The project will feature a Mattel adventure park, Hot Wheels rollercoasters, Barbie Beach House experiences, hotels, and other family-focused entertainment. Destination KCK could eventually become one of the Midwest’s biggest tourism spots.

According to Bonner Springs economic development manager Megan Gilliland, Epic Resort Destinations plans to change some features from Destination KCK, such as removing the proposed RV park. Gilliland also revealed that developers could submit revised site plans within the next month.

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Once completed, Destination KCK will join other sales tax and revenue (STAR) bond developments in Wyandotte County. Bonner Springs approved $221 million in incentives for Destination KCK, which includes $175 million in STAR bonds. Earlier this year, Kansas lawmakers also approved the proposal for nearly $2.4 billion in STAR bonds to support the Chiefs’ new stadium development. Since the much-loved NFL team looks like the bigger player here, the other parties will have to accommodate changes.

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However, the new Chiefs stadium will not find it easy to compete with other NFL venues when it comes to the actual prize: the Super Bowl

Hosting the Super Bowl might not be in the cards for the Kansas City Chiefs in the near future

Hunt’s late father, Lamar Hunt, famously coined the term ‘Super Bowl.’ Hosting the NFL’s biggest event has always been a dream for him. The Chiefs’ new home is going to have everything that an NFL stadium could need. But despite this being such a high-profile project, it might not move the needle for the league to select it as a venue for the Super Bowl, according to Forbes.

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February is brutally cold in Kansas City, which makes it unfavorable for everyone. Hunt and Co. have tried to solve this by making this an enclosed stadium, but the arrangements outside of the venue are not up to the mark. Las Vegas, for example, can offer more than 100,000 rooms for visitors during the Super Bowl. But Kansas City can only field 36,000 vacancies.

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Moreover, there are six other NFL teams building new stadiums, including the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos. It’s going to be a busy few years for Clark Hunt in trying to get the Super Bowl to this passion project.

“We plan on bidding for Final Fours, College Football Playoff games, bowl games and, of course, the Super Bowl,” Hunt said. “It will coincide with the construction of several other NFL buildings, so we will have competition. But I will make sure that Kansas City and the Chiefs put their best foot forward in that process.”

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For now, the Chiefs continue preparations to host the six matches during the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Arrowhead Stadium. The Chiefs have already completed smaller upgrades in the venue to meet international soccer field requirements. Hopefully, the push from this event and the simultaneous development of Destination KCK, will help in Hunt’s bid for Super Bowl rights.