3 Elite Defensive Prospects Who Could Fall to the Chiefs at No. 9

Essentials Inside The Story Kansas City is in a desperate position to rebuild its defensive identity

The Chiefs and Cowboys are showing interest in a defensive prospect

2026 will be the first time in a decade they are picking in the top 10

The 2025 season highlighted what the Kansas City Chiefs were ignoring for a long time—that they don’t have the best defense in the league anymore. The Chiefs missed the playoffs for the first time in a decade after a disappointing 6-11 record and fell from their #2nd rank (14.21) defensive EPA in 2024 to #31st (-20.72) in 2025. Now, for the first time in a decade, the Chiefs are picking in the top ten—a crucial position for a team desperate to rebuild its defensive identity.

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Additionally, Kansas City also failed to generate pressure consistently, recording only 35 sacks (22nd) and 14 takeaways (26th). DT Chris Jones and DE George Karlaftis were the only productive players on defense, recording 13 sacks combined. The numbers definitely point to a huge gap in the Chiefs roster, something that even the locker room understands, including linebacker Nick Bolton.

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“Last year, we didn’t have a (turnover) number that we wanted. It was lower than years prior,” Bolton said. “This year, it was lower than that one.”

With a No.9 pick this year, the Chiefs find themselves in a premium position and have been scouting top prospects ahead of the 2026 Draft. However, Andy Reid and Co. have followed this pattern for a long time. Before the 2025 Draft, the front office showed interest in several defensive prospects like Oregon’s Derrick Harmon and Ohio State’s Ty Hamilton, but ultimately passed on them.

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This year, too, some top names can potentially make their defense top-tier, such as Miami edge Rueben Bain Jr., LSU cornerback Mansoor Delane, or Ohio State safety Caleb Downs.

Rueben Bain Jr. could significantly boost the Kansas City Chiefs’ pass rush

Rueben Bain Jr. spent three seasons with the Miami Hurricanes before entering the draft. Despite his 30 7/8-inch arms and 9 1/8-inch to 9 1/4-inch hands being average, his stats are the exact opposite. In three years, he recorded 33.5 tackles for loss and 20.5 sacks. Last season was his breakout, when he posted 68 hurries and 9.5 sacks.

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As the reigning ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year and the second-ranked edge rusher at the NFL Combine, Bain’s prospect grade of 6.7 confirms what the tape shows: he’s a Day 1 starter and one of the top ten players available.

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Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: Louisville at Miami Oct 17, 2025 Miami Gardens, Florida, USA Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. 4 plays his position against the Louisville Cardinals during the third quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Miami Gardens Hard Rock Stadium Florida USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xSamxNavarrox 20251017_SNV_na2_00188

Being a dominant run defender, Bain also possesses strong hand usage against opposing tackles and tight ends. The Chiefs also hosted him for a top-30 visit ahead of the draft. However, Rueben’s draft prospect is reportedly in a shaky position after reports of his involvement in a car crash resurfaced.

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In 2024, Bain was in a car crash that led to a female passenger’s death nearly 3 months after the accident. At that time, Bain was only given a citation for his actions by the police, while noting that he “operated his vehicle in a careless or negligent manner.” Before making any final decision, the Chiefs will obviously conduct a proper investigation.

While Bain can provide support to Jones and Karlaftis, Reid also needs to address the cornerback position since two Super Bowl winners, McDuffie and Watson, have left the franchise for the Los Angeles Rams. And that is where another top prospect, Mansoor Delane, comes in.

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Mansoor Delane gets compared to Quinyon Mitchell

LSU’s Mansoor Delane enters the draft as the consensus No. 1 cornerback, making him one of the most coveted defensive players available. According to the NFL Combine, he is ranked No. 1 among all the cornerbacks with comparisons to Super Bowl-winning cornerback Quinyon Mitchell, considered one of the top CBs in the league. Similar to Mitchell, Delane is also known for his exceptional “shutdown” capabilities and is skilled in both press-man and zone coverage, having showcased it in the NCAA.

Imago INDIANAPOLIS, IN – FEBRUARY 26: LSU defensive back Mansoor Delane answers questions from the media during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA Scouting Combine on February 26, 2026 at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, IN. Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire NFL: FEB 26 Scouting Combine EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2602260158

The 2025 All-America allowed only 13 catches, created 27 pass breakups, and 8 interceptions. Projected to be a day-one starter, the 6-foot and 187-pounder completed the 40-yard dash in 4.35 seconds, the fastest among LSU players. Besides coverage, he can also defend against the run, proving to be the perfect cornerback for Steve Spagnuolo.

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With pick number 9, the Chiefs can very well go against the grain for a cornerback, especially if he is ranked No. 1. But they will need to choose among the top defensive prospects, with Caleb Downs notably on their radar.

Caleb Downs was a five-star recruit

Scouts describe Caleb Downs as a Swiss Army knife, who is a future contender for the Defensive Player of the Year. Downs was a five-star recruit out of high school and a top 15 overall prospect nationally. Now, he finds himself in a top-tier position heading into the draft. According to the Combine, he is considered one of the best in this year’s draft.

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He can play as a box-safety, can run two-high safety, and can play as a nickel CB. With so much versatility, he can be a perfect pick for Reid and Spagnuolo. With 256 tackles, 6 interceptions, and 12 pass breakups, Downs has never allowed a touchdown in his career. The Ohio State safety only allowed a 46.5 passer rating when targeted, highlighting his defensive skills.

Imago INDIANAPOLIS, IN – FEBRUARY 26: Ohio State defensive back Caleb Downs answers questions from the media during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA Scouting Combine on February 26, 2026 at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, IN. Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire NFL: FEB 26 Scouting Combine EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2602262375

Due to his elite status, other franchises besides the Chiefs are also keeping an eye on him. The Dallas Cowboys have also been frequently linked to Downs. The competition is tough, and even more so for the Chiefs since they have to decide which way they will go.

The Chiefs now face a franchise-altering choice between a pass-rushing force, a shutdown corner, or a versatile playmaker—a decision that will define their defensive identity for the 2026 season.