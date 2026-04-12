3 Injury-Concern Prospects Chiefs Should Approach With Caution in NFL Draft

Andy Reid is tasked with breathing new life into the Kansas City Chiefs roster this year, but he will have to do so with caution. This offseason, the Chiefs have more roster holes than usual, and the 2026 NFL Draft offers a chance to address those needs quickly. However, Reid and the Chiefs’ front office cannot afford to overlook one major factor when evaluating draft prospects: injury concerns.

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In the NFL draft process, what matters more than evaluating a prospect’s on-field abilities is their availability. What good is a top NFL draft prospect if injuries keep him off the field? That’s a question Andy Reid will have to ask multiple times this year.

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In the upcoming draft, the Chiefs hold 9 total picks, including three picks within the first 40 selections. But the Chiefs may face injury-related risk with all three of their potential prospects expected to fall in that range. So, let’s take a look at those three players with whom the Chiefs will have to weigh the risks and the rewards before drafting.

Jordyn Tyson, wide receiver, ASU Sun Devils

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This year, the Chiefs desperately need more explosive playmakers in the WR room, especially with quarterback Patrick Mahomes working his way back from injury. Andy Reid expected Xavier Worthy to bring consistent big-play production, but that hasn’t quite happened over the past two seasons. As such, Jordyn Tyson could be the answer for the Chiefs at their ninth overall pick.

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Imago October 18, 2025: Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson 0 on the line during the game between Texas Tech University and the Arizona State University Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe, Arizona. . /CSM. Tempe United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20251018_zma_c04_833 Copyright: xMichaelxCazaresx

At 6’2”, Tyson brings an intriguing mix of size, speed, and route-running ability, which has elevated his draft stock. But Tyson also has a significant history of injuries in college, dating back to his 2022 season at Colorado. That season, Tyson suffered a knee injury, tearing his ACL, PCL, and MCL, after posting 22 receptions for 470 yards and 4 touchdowns. The following year, Tyson played only three games as he worked his way back from the same injury.

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In 2024, Tyson suffered another setback when he fractured his clavicle and had to undergo surgery. That year, Tyson still produced his best collegiate numbers, finishing with 50 receptions for 732 yards and 6 TDs in 12 games.

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But last season brought more frustrations as Tyson battled hamstring injuries in both legs, which sidelined him for 3 games. Despite the injuries, Tyson recorded 61 receptions for 711 yards and 8 TDs in nine games. Later, as the hamstring issue lingered, it prevented the Arizona State product from working out at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine. That absence naturally raised concerns among NFL scouts, and Tyson’s draft stock took a hit.

But Tyson’s film shows that when healthy, he could be a dynamic playmaker who could thrive in Andy Reid’s offense. Tyson’s toughness also stood out in ASU’s game against Texas Tech last season. Despite injuring both hamstrings during the game, Tyson pushed through the pain and refused to leave the field. Then, facing a fourth-and-2 late in the game, Tyson hauled in a 33-yard gain that helped set up ASU’s game-winning score.

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So, Jordyn Tyson could be worth the risk at No. 9 overall pick if the Chiefs believe that he could stay healthy long enough to become Mahomes’ top target. If not, Reid could pivot to Carnell Tate, who is neck-and-neck with Tyson as the most explosive WR prospect in the upcoming draft.

Caleb Banks, defensive tackle, Florida Gators

After trading away All-Pro cornerback Trent McDuffie, Andy Reid needs to invest more resources in strengthening the Chiefs’ defensive line. At the same time, the Chiefs have struggled to find a reliable partner for Chris Jones at defensive tackle. Now, in the upcoming draft, Caleb Banks offers a rare combination of size (6’6”) and pass-rushing upside that mirrors Jones’ traits.

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Imago Syndication: Ocala StarBanner Florida Gators defensive lineman Caleb Banks 88 hypes the crowd during the first half against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Steve Spurrier Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, October 7, 2023. Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun , EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMattxPendleton/GainesvillexSunx USATSI_21596620

During his college career, Banks demonstrated versatility along the defensive interior, recording 48 total tackles, 10.5 TFL, and 6.5 sacks in 34 games. But before the 2025 season, Banks suffered a foot injury, which has clouded his draft outlook. Banks tried to work his way back to the roster, but he managed to play only three games in the 2025 season.

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This year, in the NFL Scouting Combine, Caleb Banks still showed impressive athleticism by posting a 5.04-second 40-yard dash. But shortly after, Banks broke a bone in his foot while participating in a partial workout at the combine. Now, reports suggest that Banks’ foot will require surgery, which could keep him off the field until June this year.

For many NFL scouts, Banks’ current foot issue has turned him into a gamble in the top 40 selections. Still, as Chris Jones enters the later stage of his NFL career, Banks could become Andy Reid’s future-proof plan in the DT position.

Avieon Terrell, cornerback, Clemson Tigers

If Andy Reid is looking for a player who could fill the hole left by Trent McDuffie, Avieon Terrell fits the bill. During his three seasons at Clemson, Terrell tallied 125 tackles, 9 TFL, 4 sacks, and three interceptions. While he stands just 5’11”, Terrell compensates for the lack of size with his aggressive play and relentless effort.

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Unlike Tyson and Banks, Terrell doesn’t carry an extensive injury history that the Chiefs need to be concerned about. However, a recent setback has raised concerns about Terrell at the worst possible time. During the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine, Terrell suffered a hamstring injury that forced him to sit out Clemson’s Pro Day. Earlier this week, Terrell re-aggravated the same injury during a private workout, causing his draft stock to dip.

Now, Terrell can face a similar fate as Michigan’s CB Will Johnson did last year after injuries prevented him from participating in the pre-draft process. Johnson had been projected as a top-10 pick, but the Arizona Cardinals drafted him at No. 47 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft.

But by the time NFL training camps begin, Terrell’s hamstring issue could be fully healed. So, as Andy Reid has a history of drafting CBs and developing them in Kansas City, the Chiefs could consider taking a risk with Terrell in their top 40 selections.