3 Reasons Chiefs Should Still Consider Drafting Rueben Bain Jr. Despite Off-Field Controversy

With the 2026 NFL Draft right around the corner, an off-field incident has raised concerns over one of the top prospects. This year, Miami defensive end Rueben Bain Jr. has been widely projected as a top-10 pick and linked to the Kansas City Chiefs. For their part, the Chiefs have also shown interest in Bain by meeting him at the 2026 NFL Combine and later hosting him for a Top-30 visit. But this week, a troubling issue about Bain has surfaced that could affect the Chiefs’ plans with him.

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On April 12, The Read Optional’s Oliver Connoly reported that Rueben Bain was cited for careless driving after causing a car crash in March 2024. Police crash records revealed that officers did not administer a sobriety test at the scene, even though the crash left a 22-year-old woman, Destiny Betts, incapacitated. The charge against Bain was also reportedly dismissed when Betts was in a coma for three weeks before she passed away.

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As per reports, NFL teams are now investigating Bain’s 2024 incident. But since this wasn’t the only off-field issue involving Bain during his time at Miami, it can certainly affect his draft stock. Still, there are three reasons for the Chiefs to consider going with Bain with their No. 9 overall pick this year.

The Chiefs failed to generate consistent pressure in the 2025 season

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Last season, the Chiefs’ third-down defense placed among the worst in the NFL, allowing conversions at 43.56%. The main reason behind this was the Chiefs’ edge rushers’ failure to generate consistent pressure in 2025.

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In the PFF pass-rush grade for 2025, George Karlaftis ranked 24th. Charles Omenihu was 90th, Mike Danna was 98th, and Ashton Gillotte was placed near the bottom at No. 114. So, the Chiefs’ defensive end room needed reinforcements even before the team moved on from Charles Omenihu and Mike Danna.

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Meanwhile, Reuben Bain posted a dominant 92.4 PFF pass-rush grade and a 23.5% pass-rush win rate in 2025. During his final season at Miami, Bain also generated 67 total pressures, including 54 hurries, 10 sacks, and 3 QB hits.

Imago MIAMI GARDENS, FL – JANUARY 19: DL Rueben Bain Jr. 4 of the Miami Hurricanes battles OL Kahlil Benson 67 of the Indiana Hoosiers during the Indiana Hoosiers versus the Miami Hurricanes College Football Playoff National Championship Game Presented by AT&T on January 19, 2026, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL. Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire COLLEGE FOOTBALL: JAN 19 College Football Playoff National Championship Presented by AT&T Indiana vs Miami EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260119548544

Now, Rueben Bain also has the potential to thrive in the Chiefs’ system. Chiefs’ defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo loves moving his defensive linemen around to create mismatches. We’ve seen him do that for years with Chris Jones. So, it’s easy to imagine Spagnuolo using Bain across multiple alignments to maximize his explosiveness.

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Rueben Bain can make big plays even in high-pressure situations

In 2025, Rueben Bain tallied 83 QB pressures, 30 tackles, 9.5 sacks, one forced fumble, and one interception to help his team reach the National Championship Game. But what’s more impressive is that Bain generated 23 pressures across four College Football Playoff games. Bain showed a level of consistency under pressure that didn’t go unnoticed.

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“To me, the most important part of Rueben Bain with the Chiefs is how many big games he excelled in. When you just think about what he was able to do against Ohio State, nine pressures alone, and what he was able to do against Notre Dame,” ESPN analyst Kevin Clark said on NFL Live last week.

Last season, Bain also led the FBS by generating 25 pressures in the fourth quarter of 16 games, showcasing his ability to deliver when it mattered the most. Meanwhile, the Chiefs recorded just nine sacks in the fourth quarter during the entire 2025 season. This year, since the Chiefs want to return to playoff contention, a clutch pass rusher like Bain could make a huge difference for them.

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Rueben Bain has risen above the concern with his shorter arms

Throughout his college career, Rueben Bain faced scrutiny over his short arms. At the 2026 Combine, Bain’s arms measured 30 7/8 inches, which placed him among the shortest edge rushers. Some NFL analysts immediately wondered whether that would limit Bain’s ability to disengage from blockers. But instead of being concerned over a slide in his draft position, Bain has directly addressed the criticism.

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“Mike Tyson wasn’t the tallest,” Rueben Bain said in an interview last month. “He wasn’t the longest-limbed guy. But when you felt him, you felt him. You kept your distance.”

Over three seasons at Miami, Bain used his football IQ, 6-foot-2, 263-pound frame, and explosiveness to compensate for the lack of arm length. The results speak for themselves. In 33 games, Bain recorded 121 total tackles, 114 quarterback pressures, 33.5 tackles for loss, 20.5 sacks, and 4 forced fumbles.

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At the same time, Bain also believes that his film can put to rest those issues over his shorter arms. Last season, Bain’s arms did not hold him back when he mauled Notre Dame’s QB C.J. Carr. Late in the fourth quarter of the Week 1 game against Notre Dame, Bain intercepted and sacked Carr to secure a 27-24 win for Miami.

Ultimately, the off-field issues surrounding Rueben Bain remain serious and deserve careful evaluation. But if he can rise above it all, Bain can prove to be a solid addition to the Chiefs’ roster this year.