3 Reasons Why Chiefs Shouldn’t Rush Patrick Mahomes and Start Justin Fields

Patrick Mahomes’ MVP chances could take a serious hit if he isn’t ready to go at the start of the season. He had surgery right after suffering the injury in December, but this isn’t a routine recovery. With both his ACL and LCL involved, the rehab process could be more complicated than a standard ACL tear.

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For all the uncertainties around his return, Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said he wouldn’t bet against Mahomes being ready for the season opener. Still, to be on a safer side, the Chiefs have already made several offseason moves, including signing QB Justin Fields. That move made total sense because, beyond everything else, rushing Mahomes back isn’t worth it, and there are three reasons why.

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Patrick Mahomes could face the risk of aggravating re-Injury

Throughout his 9-year NFL career, Patrick Mahomes has battled through multiple injuries, but this one stands out as the most serious. For an average person, an injury like the one Mahomes suffered last season typically requires around 8-12 months of recovery. Even so, the longer Mahomes waits before returning to the field, the lower his risk of aggravating re-injury.

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Since the surgery, he has spent nearly every day at the Chiefs’ training facility working with athletic trainer Julie Frymyer. Now, he is expected to miss the Chiefs’ early offseason workouts, but Mahomes remains determined to return for the 2026 season opener.

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“I want to be ready for Week 1,” Patrick Mahomes said during a media appearance back in January. “The doctors said I could. But I can’t predict what will happen throughout the process. That’s the goal—to play Week 1 and have no restrictions. You want to be out there healthy and give us the best chance to win. I hope to do some things in OTAs and training camp and be able to do things there.”

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Mahomes also revealed that his doctors created clear recovery milestones, and he has worked aggressively to hit each one of those. But the Chiefs’ 2026 season is expected to kick off around September 10, which leaves a relatively tight window for his recovery. As such, Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio even delivered a stern warning regarding Mahomes returning for Week 1.

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“Mahomes wants to be ready for week one,” Mike Florio said on his podcast back in January. “And the later in the year that you suffer an ACL tear, the harder it is to be ready. We need to temper our expectations with Mahomes and [Micah] Parsons, especially Mahomes. When you consider how much of his game is premised on lateral movement and putting unique pressure and stress on the knee ligaments, you want to be damn sure that thing’s healthy before he starts doing all those special things we’ve seen him do behind the line of scrimmage.”

Florio’s point is that the Chiefs’ QB isn’t just a traditional pocket passer. In recent years, Patrick Mahomes’ ability to scramble and extend plays has led to significant success for the Chiefs. But asking Mahomes’ surgically repaired knee to handle that workload less than a year after surgery will be a big gamble for Kansas City. If the Chiefs truly want to protect their franchise QB for the long term, starting Justin Fields early in the 2026 season will be the smarter move.

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Justin Fields has the potential to be a starter for the Chiefs

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid believes that Patrick Mahomes can take a few snaps during the preseason, but he has made it clear that the team won’t force anything. So, if Mahomes needs more time, Justin Fields becomes the logical short-term solution in Kansas City.

The Chiefs acquired Fields from the New York Jets last month in exchange for a 2027 sixth-round pick. As a former first-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Fields has already started games for three different teams during his NFL career. His overall numbers may not look impressive, but Fields has shown that he has starting QB potential with both the Chicago Bears and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

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Back in 2024, Fields stepped in for an injured Russell Wilson and led the Steelers to a 4-2 record as a starter. During that stretch, Fields threw for 1,106 yards with 5 touchdowns and one interception. The 2025 season with the Jets proved more difficult for Fields, as he posted a 2-7 record before a knee injury ended his season.

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Still, Fields threw for 1,259 yards, 7 TDs, and one INT in 9 games last season. Fields also contributed heavily with his legs, adding 383 rushing yards and 4 TDs. Fields has shown that he can make plays if a coach utilizes him correctly, so Reid sees him as a reliable QB.

“I like his [Fields] game,” Andy Reid said in an interview last month. “He can do the dropback game, the movement stuff, and play-action, whether it’s a naked or sprint-out game. He understands the screen game and how to set it up. And he obviously is going to be one of the better athletes on the field when he’s out there.

“He’s fast, big, and likes to play the game – he’s more than a gadget guy. That’s not how I’m looking at it. That’s not why we brought him in. We brought him in to play quarterback if he’s needed.”

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Reid made it clear that Fields is not just an emergency QB and that he can run the Chiefs’ offense if necessary. Of course, Fields has also struggled with consistency in the past, and he took 27 sacks last season. So, the Chiefs do not need him to play like Mahomes but simply to manage games early in the season. As such, the Chiefs could also pivot to more run-pass options with running back Kenneth Walker III.

Kansas City can lean on the running game with Kenneth Walker

Last season, the Chiefs struggled to produce explosive runs, recording only one rushing play of 20-plus yards. Patrick Mahomes even recorded 422 yards (career-high) along with 5 TDs on the ground. Still, the Chiefs’ offense finished the 2025 season ranked 25th in rushing. But now that the Chiefs signed Kenneth Walker, their rushing production can improve even if Mahomes does not make a Week 1 return.

During the 2025 season, Walker rushed for 1,027 yards and 5 TDs with the Seattle Seahawks. Walker also caught 31 passes for 282 yards while playing all 17 games. Walker’s playoff performance proved even more impressive as he recorded 313 rushing yards and 4 TDs, along with 9 receptions for 105 yards. During Super Bowl LX, Walker also rushed for 135 yards and caught 2 passes for 26 yards to lead the Seahawks in a 29-13 victory.

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Now, the Chiefs are betting on the Super Bowl MVP’s ability to create explosive plays to provide a different dimension to their offense.

“He [Walker] adds another element to the offense, another something you can throw at the defense, which is important,” Andy Reid said in an interview last week. “And he’s legit. He can take it the distance every time he touches the ball. There’s that threat.”

But with Walker in the backfield, the Chiefs could temporarily shift away from their pass-heavy identity. Instead of relying almost entirely on Patrick Mahomes’ arm, the Chiefs could focus more on establishing the run. Last week, Chiefs running backs coach DeMarco Murray also made it clear that pass protection must remain a priority in Kansas City.

Last year, Mahomes took 34 sacks mainly due to instability along the Chiefs’ offensive line. Fields could face similar pressure if he starts Week 1. So, the Chiefs are widely expected to use their high draft picks this year to boost their OL and improve protection for their QB.

Ultimately, the Chiefs have built their offense around Patrick Mahomes’ passing ability, and moving away from that approach would be a major adjustment. But if easing Mahomes back into action helps protect the future of the franchise, the Chiefs should absolutely consider that trade-off.