Essentials Inside The Story Signing Diggs could spark a massive boom for the NFL and the Chiefs

The 32-year-old was released by New England for alleged financial reasons

Diggs and Cardi B began dating in late 2024, and welcomed a baby boy in November 2025

The buzz about the Kansas City Chiefs signing Stefon Diggs keeps growing after Chiefs WR Rashee Rice’s recent updates. On May 19, Rice was ordered to serve the previously mandated 30 days in jail after testing positive for a drug test, violating his probation from the March 2024 multi-car crash. The WR is currently serving the sentence and is scheduled for release on June 16, 2026.

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“One man’s mishap, another man’s opportunity,” said Newton on the 4th&1 show. “Andy Reid, brother, go out there and get Stefon. Because you’re talking about business, brother, and when you talk about stars, a star that took over the NFL in 2024, was who? Taylor Swift. Who took over the NFL in 2025? Cardi B. Hell yeah. You got two shooting stars. The NFL needs to understand what good business looks like.”

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The WR finished his rookie season with 79 receptions for 938 receiving yards and seven touchdowns, but didn’t play enough games in the next two seasons because of injuries and suspensions. Rice played a combined 12 regular-season games across 2024 and 2025, recording a total of 77 receptions for 859 yards and 7 touchdowns, a combined figure significantly lower than his first year playing in the league.

Rice is completely barred from participating in voluntary Organized Team Activities (OTAs) and the Chiefs’ mandatory minicamp, which ends on June 11. With Rice absent from these camps, the Chiefs can use the opportunity to sign Diggs, who is coming off a highly productive year.

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The 32-year-old WR recorded 1,013 receiving yards and four touchdowns during the 17 regular-season games, contributing to the Patriots’ playoff qualification. Despite his consistent performance, the Patriots released him for financial reasons. While on paper he seems like a better replacement, this move could also have important implications for the Chiefs’ business.

Imago June 23, 2025: Fans today are remembering the day one year ago when Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce surprised her Eras Tour crowd in London when he joined her on stage. – ZUMAm67_ 20250623_zaf_m67_028 Copyright: xEmilyxCurielx

The Chiefs Kingdom is aware of how pop star Taylor Swift’s relationship with their TE Travis Kelce raised the team’s popularity even more. In September 2023, Swift made her first appearance at a Chiefs game to show support for Kelce at Arrowhead Stadium. According to a report from Apex Marketing Group, the 14-time Grammy winner reportedly helped the Chiefs and the NFL generate over $330 million in brand value.

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The immediate positive impact of a popstar and NFL star collaboration was quite evident. And now, through Diggs, who shares a son with rapper Cardi B, the Chiefs could earn a similar growth. At least that’s what former Panthers QB Cam Newton believes.

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“This merger of Bardi Gang and Swiftie Gang would be like the Ninja Turtles linking up with the Power Rangers. They already need an additional receiver. So you bring in a Stefon who’s well-willing and able. He’s a walking tower,” Newton added. “He’s a walking spike. You need that, brother. So Rashee, keep doggone playing around with your opportunity. And you’re gonna fool around and find your way looking outside the party.”

Cardi B has over 160 million followers on Instagram, while Taylor Swift boasts 273 million. However, Cardi’s popularity exceeds the social media numbers, and much of that credit goes to the rapper’s blunt personality, often deemed as “real.” Back in 2018, Cardi B even surpassed Taylor Swift’s album Reputation on Apple Music as the most-streamed album with her Invasion of Privacy. Both are seemingly capable of drawing massive attention.

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While Newton highlighted the business aspect of Diggs’ potential inclusion with the Chiefs, he poked fun at Rashee Rice for complicating his opportunity to play for the Chiefs this season. And even if the Chiefs acquire Diggs, there will be a gray area on whether he will achieve popularity similar to that of Swift and Kelce, especially given the current state of his relationship with Cardi B.

Stefon Diggs and Cardi B’s relationship appears shaky

Stefon Diggs and Cardi B began dating in late 2024. However, the relationship officially went public on Valentine’s Day 2025 when they were spotted in Miami, following which the rapper announced that she was expecting a child with Diggs, and they welcomed a baby boy in November 2025.

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However, a few months later, things have been tumultuous. Following Super Bowl LX, where Diggs and the Patriots lost 13-29 to the Seahawks, the couple split up. Cardi B reportedly unfollowed the NFL wide receiver due to trust issues. But then again, a few weeks back, the couple sparked reconciliation rumors after the rapper attended Diggs’ foundation’s Mother’s Day event.

And now, a viral post surfacing has casted doubts around the actual status of Diggs and Cardi B’s relationship.

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“He betrayed me too many times,” the rapper said in a video going viral. “He’d better hope the NFL still gives him a job next year because he’s going on child support.”

Although the video surfaced on Saturday, it is unclear when it was actually recorded. However, Stefon Diggs recently defended her against a fabricated post that criticized the rapper.

“Lol, I would never say no goofy a** sh*t like this,” wrote Diggs on Instagram. “Nor would I speak on the mother of my kid like that, stop lying to the internet for clicks.”

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Ultimately, Diggs’ playing for the Chiefs makes sense both on and off the field. However, his on-again, off-again relationship with Shaky may never truly materialize the kind of business growth and attention that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have brought to Kansas City.