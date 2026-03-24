Top Chiefs Target Rueben Bain Jr. Claps Back At Critics As Ex-NFL Player Shares Major Concern

Essentials Inside The Story Rueben Bain Jr. emerges as a potential first-round pick for the Chiefs

Bain’s arms measured just 30 7/8 inches at the NFL combine

NFL analyst Lance Zierlein praised Bain as a block destructor

While the Kansas City Chiefs are retooling their roster this offseason, one of their top 2026 NFL Draft targets is making a case for himself. Widely projected as a top-10 pick in this year’s draft, Miami Hurricanes edge rusher Rueben Bain Jr. has also emerged as a potential first-round pick for the Chiefs. But Bain is facing criticism for his shorter arm length, a trait some scouts believe could limit him at the pro level. Instead of fearing a slip in the draft, Bain recently addressed the criticism head-on during Miami’s Pro Day with a bold comparison.

“Mike Tyson wasn’t the tallest,” Rueben Bain said recently during an interview with NFL Network. “He wasn’t the longest limb guy. But when you felt him, you felt him. You kept your distance.”

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At the 2026 NFL Combine, Rueben measured in with 30 7/8-inch arms, ranking among the shortest for his position in the Combine ranks since 1999. But NFL teams already knew that Bain didn’t have elite length from watching his film. Subsequently, the edge rusher is also betting on what actually showed up on tape. His 6’2”, 263-pound frame, his explosiveness, and his violent play style make his case for NFL teams looking to draft him.

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Much like Mike Tyson in the mid-1980s, Bain believes dominance isn’t about reach – it’s about impact. Tyson, despite being just 5’10” with shorter reach, overwhelmed bigger opponents with speed and aggression. Bain has clearly embraced that same mindset, and it showed during his college football career.

During his three seasons in Miami, Rueben Bain didn’t rely on long arms – he relied on power, technique, and football IQ. Whether blowing up running plays or stepping up in high-pressure moments like the College Football Playoff, Bain showed versatility and consistency. That’s why NFL Analyst Lance Zierlein believes that Bain is a “note taker, grudge holder and block destructor with a compact frame and defensive tackle play strength.”

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While playing in 33 games in college, Bain recorded 121 tackles, 114 quarterback pressures, 20.5 sacks, 33.5 tackles for loss, and 4 forced fumbles. In the 2025 season alone, Bain delivered 83 QB pressures, 9.5 sacks, 30 tackles, a forced fumble, and even an interception while helping the Hurricanes reach the National Championship Game.

Meanwhile, as the Chiefs are coming off a disappointing 6–11 season, Rueben Bain could be exactly what they need. A high-motor defender like him can anchor the Chiefs’ defensive front while the team looks to bounce back this year. Yes, the Chiefs have added pieces in their secondary unit, like cornerback Kader Kohou and safety Alohi Gilman, but adding a strong pass rusher like Bain will make life easier for everyone on the back end.

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Imagine Bain lining up alongside defensive tackles like Khyiris Tonga or Chris Jones. That kind of front could create serious problems for opposing offenses. Still, not everyone is fully sold on Bain’s play style.

Former NFL player points out a big issue in Rueben Bain’s play style

While Rueben Bain chose not to work out at the NFL Combine this year, he did catch several scouts’ attention during Miami’s Pro Day. But even though Bain might’ve impressed NFL teams at Miami’s Pro Day, where over 100 NFL personnel members showed up, some concerns remain. But when ex-Pittsburgh player Breiden Fehoko saw the clips of Bain’s drills at the Carol Soffer Indoor Practice Facility, he was left worried about the edge rusher.

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“As a short arm guy this is why I’m worried about Bain at the next level,” Fehoko wrote in a recent X post. “His first point of contact is his head. Your head should never strike an offensive lineman first in the run or pass. Separation is king.”

In college, Bain often dominated with heavy, aggressive contact. But Fehoko further pointed out in a reply to a fan that NFL coaches will likely emphasize hand usage over leading with the head – for both safety reasons and effectiveness in the trenches.

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The bigger concern that Feheko has raised is that if Bain can’t create separation, he might not be able to make plays consistently in the NFL.

Former nose tackle Fehoko also suggested that the scheme could play a big role in Bain’s success in the NFL. A 4-3 defense might allow Bain to maintain the same freedom he had at Miami, but what happens if he lands in a system that demands technical adjustments?

Ultimately, every edge rusher in the 2026 NFL Draft class has at least one red flag. Rueben Bain’s just happens to be more visible. But when you stack Bain’s production and skills against the rest of the class, NFL teams that need help in pass rush and don’t have an obvious alternate candidate might not be able to afford to overlook him.