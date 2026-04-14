Top 4 Draft Prospects the Chiefs Must Consider to Fix This Roster Hole Bigger Than WR, CB, and Others

Essentials Inside The Story A roster flaw is starting to feel louder in Kansas City

The solution may not be as straightforward as it seems

Several intriguing prospects are on the table

This year, Andy Reid has more holes than usual to fill on the Kansas City Chiefs’ roster, but one position in particular needs more attention. With the 2026 NFL Draft fast approaching, Reid must decide how to use the Chiefs’ three picks within the top 40 selections. Of course, the priority is always building around Patrick Mahomes, but what if the biggest concern on the Chiefs’ roster isn’t on offense at all?

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Right now, the linebacker position looks like the most overlooked weakness on the Chiefs roster. In this offseason, the necessity became clear after the departure of LB Leo Chenal as a free agent. For the last three seasons, Chenal has played more than 440 snaps defensively in each one. The loss of this kind of consistency resulted in an obvious void in the roster, yet the Chiefs didn’t acquire any replacement through free agency.

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Currently, the Chiefs utilize a young bunch of LBs who lack experience. Last season, Jack Cochrane played just 61 defensive snaps, Cooper McDonald logged 57 snaps, while Jeffrey Bassa had just 39. Among them, Cochrane technically has the most experience, but he has mostly contributed on special teams. Meanwhile, Bassa, despite being a fifth-round pick, could not even out-snap undrafted rookie McDonald.

So could McDonald step into Chenal’s role? McDonald’s 6’3” frame certainly fits the physical profile. But is it realistic for the Chiefs to hand a starting job to an undrafted player with fewer than 60 defensive snaps? That would be a risky move.

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But the situation becomes even more pressing in Kansas City when considering veteran LB Drue Tranquill is currently under contract for only one more season. So, the Chiefs need to draft linebackers to address immediate depth issues and long-term stability, ahead of filling in for wide receivers, cornerbacks, or other spots. This is because they already have Xavier Worthy and Rashee Rice as WRs & Cole Christiansen and Kristian Fulton as CBs. Considering the linebacker need, there are four prospects in this year’s draft class that Andy Reid should strongly consider.

Sonny Styles, Ohio State Buckeyes

At Ohio State, Sonny Styles played as a safety for two seasons before transitioning to linebacker in 2024. Then, during the 2024 season, Styles recorded 100 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, six sacks, and one forced fumble while helping the Buckeyes win the national championship. Styles also followed that season by leading the Buckeyes with 82 tackles and earning the honor of team captain.

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Imago December 30, 2024, Pasadena, California, U.S: Ohio State Buckeyes safety Sonny Styles 6 walks to the practice field in preparation for the game between the Oregon Ducks and the Ohio State Buckeyes at The Rose Bowl, Pasadena, California. Pasadena U.S – ZUMAs304 20241230_zaf_s304_003 Copyright: xScottxStuartx

Due to his safety background, Styles also feels comfortable lining up in multiple spots across the defense. Styles can drop into coverage, blitz the quarterback, or attack the run, which is exactly the type of versatility NFL teams value today. At the 2026 NFL Combine, Sonny Styles also measured 6’5”, 244 lbs, and ran the 40-yard dash in 4.46 seconds. Combining that athleticism with his versatility makes him an ideal replacement for Leo Chenal.

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“I talk about how I love football, being in the film all the time,” Sonny Styles said in an interview last month. “I talk about being a guy that’s going to bring the locker room together. And I feel like I can have that effect. I think you let the film talk for the most part, but at times, you’ve got to describe yourself. I talk about being versatile and being able to do a multitude of roles within a defense.”

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Few linebackers in the 2026 NFL Draft class bring the versatility Sonny Styles offers, and that’s why he has become a prime target for many NFL teams. Styles is widely projected to be a No. 7 pick in the upcoming draft. However, if Styles slides slightly on draft night, the Chiefs might have a chance to grab him at No. 9. In another scenario, Andy Reid could also trade up to draft Styles. But if none of that happens, the Chiefs will still have other strong linebacker options to consider later in the first round.

C.J. Allen, Georgia Bulldogs

C.J. Allen has grown from one of the Bulldogs’ top defensive prospects to being one of their most consistent defenders in three years in Georgia. He has established himself as a ‘see ball, get ball’ linebacker due to his ability to aggressively attack the run while showing great tackle discipline. In his collegiate career, Allen made 205 tackles, had 13.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, and 1 INT.

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2025 was undoubtedly the peak year in Allen’s college career. He finished the season with 88 tackles, 8 TFL, 3.5 sacks, and 2 FFs. One of his top games was played against Tennessee, where his 11 tackles helped his team earn a victory in overtime. Unfortunately, 2025 concluded on a sour note for Allen with a torn ACL, and he did not participate in the 2026 NFL Combine because of his injury. Nevertheless, C.J. Allen has an athletic build, measuring 6’1″ and 230 lbs.

For Kansas City, Allen could step in and handle some of the snaps that Leo Chenal played last season. But Allen could even eventually replace Nick Bolton as the defensive signal-caller with his leadership and communication skills. Unlike Bolton, Allen also offers better sideline-to-sideline speed.

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Moreover, Allen can cover well enough to play in pass-down situations. This would be particularly useful if Drue Tranquill were to leave the team after this year. It is therefore evident that, despite being predicted to be a top-50 pick, Andy Reid can pick Allen using the second-round draft pick.

Jacob Rodriguez, Red Raiders

During his freshman season at Virginia, Jacob Rodriguez actually played as a quarterback. But after transferring to Texas Tech, Rodriguez switched positions and became a linebacker in 2022. Then, over four seasons with the Red Raiders, Rodriguez piled up 316 tackles, 25.5 TFL, six sacks, 13 FFs, and six INTs.

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Imago December 14, 2025: Texas Tech linebacker Jacob Rodriguez 10 finished fifth in the Heisman Trophy voting. – ZUMAm67_ 20251214_zaf_m67_007 Copyright: xChrisxTorresx

In 2023, a foot injury sidelined Rodriguez for much of the season, but he returned in 2024 with a breakthrough campaign. Rodriguez tallied 126 tackles, 10.5 TFL, 5 sacks, 3 FFs, and one INT in 2024. In 2025, Rodriguez elevated his play even further by recording 128 tackles, 11 TFL, 7 FF, and four INTs. The spectacular performance by Rodriguez in the 2025 season was impressive enough for him to win the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year title and be ranked fifth in the Heisman Trophy vote.

Rodriguez would improve the Chiefs’ defense compared to Drue Tranquill in both defending the run and covering. Despite being shorter than Nick Bolton at 6’1″, he is instinctive enough and a threat on passing downs.

Beyond his performance, Rodriguez’s infectious personality could also make him an instant fan favorite at the Chiefs’ training camp. So, while Rodriguez is projected to be a late first-round pick in the upcoming draft, Andy Reid can draft him even with the Chiefs’ No. 40 pick.

Anthony Hill Jr., Texas Longhorns

If the Chiefs prioritize upside and raw athleticism, Anthony Hill Jr. might be the perfect linebacker prospect for them. During his three seasons at Texas, Hill has developed into a violent and explosive linebacker who can attack ballcarriers with his impressive size and speed. Hill’s coverage skills remain a work in progress, but he could develop into a complete linebacker with proper coaching.

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: Kentucky at Texas Nov 23, 2024 Austin, Texas, USA Texas Longhorns linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. 0 celebrates after a stop against the Kentucky Wildcats on fourth down in the third quarter at Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium. Austin Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium Texas USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xRicardoxB.xBrazziellx 20241123_gma_usa_0626

At the collegiate level, Hill recorded 250 tackles, 31.5 TFL, 17 sacks, 8 FF, and three INTs in 40 games. Hill’s breakout season came in 2024 when he led the Longhorns with 107 tackles, 16 TFL, 7.5 sacks, 4 FF, and one INT.

However, in 2025, Hill’s production dipped slightly, and a late injury ended his season early. Hill finished the season with 70 tackles, 7 TFL, four sacks, three FF, and two INTs in 10 games.

At the 2026 Combine, Anthony Hill still ran the 40-yard dash in 4.52 seconds, producing a speed score that rivaled many wide receivers in his draft class. Due to that athleticism, Steve Spagnuolo could use Hill in multiple ways. But as Hill also excels as a blitzer, he can be a better replacement for Leo Chenal than C.J. Allen and Jacob Rodriguez.

Moreover, as Hill is widely projected to be a second-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, he is the most realistic selection for the Chiefs at the LB position.