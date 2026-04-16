Top 4 Tight End Prospects the Chiefs Should Consider Drafting as Travis Kelce’s Successor

Essentials Inside The Story The Chiefs didn't sign any tight ends in free agency

Kansas City must pick a TE as Kelce's successor in the 2026 Draft

Travis Kelce may retire after playing his last season in 2026

The Kansas City Chiefs have gained clarity with their starting tight end after re-signing Travis Kelce last month, but they still need to look ahead. In 2025, Kelce recorded 851 yards and 5 touchdowns on 76 receptions, proving that he can still be productive. With Patrick Mahomes looking to return from injury, having Kelce around for his 14th NFL season will be a major boost for the Chiefs’ offense. But uncertainty is still looming large over the Chiefs’ TE room.

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Since the Chiefs drafted him in 2021, TE Noah Gray has been the only player who has consistently contributed behind Kelce. But in the last five seasons, Gray also recorded just 1,255 yards and 9 TDs on 121 catches. So, Gray might not be the long-term answer once Travis Kelce steps away.

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Earlier this year, Travis Kelce was considering retiring before agreeing to a three-year, $54.7 million deal to stay in Kansas City. While the Chiefs still have Kelce holding down the fort, they need to look at some long-term options, as he may very well be playing in his last year, considering he is ready to settle down with fiancée Taylor Swift in a few months.

Since the Chiefs didn’t add any tight ends to their roster in free agency, they have the 2026 Draft to add some more depth to their TE room. Here are the 4 top TE prospects that the Chiefs can consider to find Kelce’s successor.

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Kenyon Sadiq, Oregon Ducks

Imago November 29, 2025: Oregon Ducks Tight End Kenyon Sadiq 18 during warm ups before the NCAA, College League, USA Football game between the Oregon Ducks and Washington Huskies in Seattle WA. / CSM Seattle United States – ZUMAc04_ 20251129_zma_c04_043 Copyright: xStevexFaberx

During his three seasons at Oregon, Sadiq showcased his versatility by contributing as both a run blocker and a receiver. Sadiq’s breakout 2025 season saw him record 560 yards on 51 catches while leading all FBS tight ends with 8 receiving touchdowns, a performance that made him a finalist for the Mackey Award.

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Then, at the 2026 NFL Combine, Sadiq ran the 40-yard dash in 4.39 seconds, the fastest time by a TE in over two decades. This week, the Chiefs also posted Sadiq’s highlight reel from Oregon, hinting that the TE has caught their attention.

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“This prospect led all FBS tight ends with eight touchdown grabs last season 👀,” the Chiefs wrote in the caption of the X post.

At 6’3”, 241 lbs, Sadiq brings the kind of vertical threat that has long defined Travis Kelce’s game in Kansas City. Like Kelce, Sadiq can also help Patrick Mahomes stretch the field with his speed and athleticism. As most NFL analysts project Sadiq to be a mid-to-late first-round pick in the upcoming draft, the Chiefs can select him with their No. 9 or No. 29 overall picks.

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Eli Stowers, Vanderbilt Commodores

Eli Stowers’ journey to become a tight end is quite similar to that of Travis Kelce. After battling shoulder injuries as a QB at Texas A&M and Mexico State, Stowers converted to TE at Vanderbilt. Then, over two seasons with the Commodores, Stowers caught 111 passes for 1,407 yards and 9 TDs.

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Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: Auburn at Vanderbilt Nov 8, 2025 Nashville, Tennessee, USA Vanderbilt Commodores tight end Eli Stowers 9 against the Auburn Tigers during pre-game warmups at FirstBank Stadium. Nashville FirstBank Stadium Tennessee USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xStevexRobertsx 20251108_kdn_ra1_028

Despite his limited experience as a TE, Eli Stowers raised his draft stock with a breakout performance last season. In 2025, Stowers led his team with 769 receiving yards and 4 TDs on 62 receptions, winning the John Mackey Award.

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At the 2026 NFL Combine, 6’3” Stowers boosted his athletic profile by running a 40-yard dash in 4.51 seconds. Stowers’ speed and football IQ could make him a good replacement for Travis Kelce. In the upcoming draft, Stowers is projected to be a Day 2 pick. So, the Chiefs can select him even after addressing other positions with their top picks.

Sam Roush, Stanford Cardinal

At Stanford, Sam Roush developed into a gritty, physical tight end who thrived in the trenches. Still, labeling Roush strictly as a blocker would be misleading. While Roush recorded 1,201 yards over three seasons with the Cardinal, he truly emerged in 2025, when he accounted for nearly half of that production with 545 yards and two touchdowns.

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Imago October 21 2023 Palo Alto, CA USA Stanford tight end Sam Roush 86runs for extra yards after a short yard pass during the NCAA, College League, USA Football game between the UCLA Bruins and the Stanford Cardinal. UCLA beat Stanford 42-7 at Stanford Stadium Palo Alto, CA / CSM Palo Alto USA – ZUMAc04_ 20231021_zma_c04_710 Copyright: xThurmanxJamesx

At the NFL Combine, Roush showcased good athleticism and speed by running a 4.7-second 40-yard dash. At 6’6”, 267 lbs, he also possesses the size and physical presence that can match Travis Kelce. Roush has also shown the ability to find open space, which means he can become a top target for Patrick Mahomes.

Furthermore, as an in-line tight end, Roush excels both as a blocker and a safety valve in the passing game. Roush is currently projected to be a mid-third-round pick, which means that the Chiefs can target him with their No. 74 pick in that round.

Oscar Delp, Georgia Bulldogs

During his freshman season at Georgia, Oscar Delp served as a backup behind current Las Vegas Raiders star TE Brock Bowers. As a result, Delp recorded just 61 yards and 1 TD on 5 catches in 2022, when the Bulldogs won a national championship. But once Bowers left for the NFL, Delp stepped into a bigger role.

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football 2025: College Football Playoff Quarterfinal Allstate Sugar Bowl Notre Dame vs Georgia JAN 02 January 02, 2025: Georgia tight end Oscar Delp 4 runs with the ball after the cafch during NCAA football game action between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Georgia Bulldogs at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. John Mersits/CSM. Credit Image: John Mersits/Cal Media EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20250102_zma_c04_116.jpg JohnxMersitsx csmphotothree340004

In over four seasons at Georgia, Delp recorded 854 yards and 9 TDs on 70 receptions. While those numbers may not jump off the page, Delp showed enough athletic potential to intrigue NFL scouts. Delp built his athletic profile for scouts by running a swift 4.49-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine before showcasing his explosiveness with a 38-inch vertical jump at Georgia’s Pro Day.

Delp also has toughness and technical ability in the run game, something that the Chiefs desperately need to improve. Last season, the Chiefs’ rushing attack struggled with consistency and ranked 25th in the NFL. Delp’s pass-blocking ability could prove especially valuable as Patrick Mahomes works his way back to full health.

While Oscar Delp is projected to be a third- or fourth-round pick, he won’t be an exact replacement for Travis Kelce. But Delp can still develop into a versatile weapon for the Chiefs’ offense.