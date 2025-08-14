Top 10 Moments From Taylor Swift’s New Heights Appearance: Quotes, Revelations & More with Travis Kelce

One of the most anticipated podcast episodes of all time just aired, featuring none other than Taylor Swift. The 14-time Grammy award-winning singer finally joined Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce on the latest episode of their podcast “New Heights”. It was her first-ever guest spot on the show, and fans had waited for this moment since she started dating Travis in September 2023. The nearly two-hour episode gave us everything – laughs, romance, heartfelt stories, and even a jaw-dropping announcement. So, here’s a countdown of the top 10 moments that stole the show.

10. Football 101 with Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift kicked things off in the podcast with a hilarious football confession. She once asked Travis Kelce what it was like when the Chiefs played the Eagles in the Super Bowl. Why? Well, it was because she thought “everyone was on the field at the same time.” The Kelce brothers cracked up. She admitted she didn’t even know what a “first down” or a “tight end” was. But she praised her boyfriend for patiently teaching her. Now she’s invested enough to follow player trades like that of Xavier Worthy. The Chiefs’ TE then told Swift that he’s “forever grateful” she embraced his world. Still, for someone who commands stadiums, Swift is still finding her footing in the game.

9. Travis Kelce’s retro backstage plan

One of the funniest moments in the podcast came when Taylor Swift gleefully roasted her boyfriend for his original backstage approach. She revealed that Travis Kelce’s grand idea was to chat up the elevator attendant at the Arrowhead Stadium to get to the star singer’s dressing room. “That’s how it worked in 1973,” Swift teased. Who knew the Chiefs’ star TE could have such a retro rom-com game plan? The singer was clearly taken aback by the refreshing approach.

8. The real-life John Hughes moment

Perhaps the most aww-worthy moment in the podcast came when Taylor Swift admitted to having her teenage dreams come true because of Travis. How did that happen? We all know that before they even met, Travis talked on this very podcast about wanting to give Taylor a beaded friendship bracelet with his number on it. Taylor later saw the viral clip and now she revealed that it felt like a John Hughes scene from a classic rom-com movie.

Swift said it felt almost like “he was standing outside of my apartment, holding a boom box saying, ‘I want to go on a date with you’”. She further revealed that this was exactly the moment she had “been writing songs about, wanting to happen” to her since she was a teenager. Imagine hearing your crush publicly declare they want to date you? It was a moment that could melt any heart.

7. The podcast that started a love story

While the John-Hughes moment was unexpected, it actually worked out for Taylor. “It was wild, but it worked… He’s the good kind of crazy,” she said. Therefore, Taylor Swift gave the podcast the ultimate compliment: “This podcast got me a boyfriend.”

via Imago Singer Taylor Swift, left, and Kansas City Chiefs football player Travis Kelce, front right, take in the third period in Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final between the

Edmonton Oilers and the Florida Panthers in Sunrise, Fla., Thursday, June 12, 2025. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)

She called Travis “a human exclamation point” all because he used “New Heights” like a dating app two years ago. It was a full-circle moment then for Taylor to come to the very podcast and confess her feelings. And that just turned the sports podcast into a whole love story.

6. The art of ignoring the headlines

Midway through the podcast, the power couple also revealed their strategy for shutting out the noise. Taylor said, “I can see something that has my name in the headline, and it’s still none of my business.” The popstar further revealed that she has stepped back from social media and media interviews. The millions of messages she gets? She treats them like “smoke” and avoids touching them. Honestly, the constant scrutiny that Swift faces with her relationship with Travis might make anyone crazy if they did not ignore the headlines.

5. Setting the Max Martin challenge

Later in the show, Taylor Swift remembered telling hitmaker Max Martin that her new album had to make her as proud as The Eras Tour. His reaction? “Do you understand what kind of pressure that is?” Only Taylor could drop that kind of creative gauntlet without blinking. But she seemed to be ready for the challenge. Just like Travis Kelce has been pushing through the Chiefs’ training camp, she’s aiming for her next big win.

4. The summer that Taylor became a nurse

Midway through, Taylor opened up about spending the summer caring for her dad, Scott Kingsley Swift, after his quintuple bypass. “I’m building his shower chair and his walker… we just all moved in with him for the whole summer,” she told the Kelces. All of this after she had gone through one of the most exhausting tours in history. This summer, Taylor revealed that she got to have some much-needed downtime with her family. This moment on the podcast gave the fans a rare glimpse of her as a daughter first, superstar second.

3. The mint-green briefcase bombshell

As the episode headed toward its finale, Travis Kelce’s girlfriend quite literally brought the drama to the podcast. Out of nowhere, Taylor said, “So I wanted to show you something”. The popstar then pulled out a mint-green briefcase on the podcast table. Inside? Her brand-new album, “The Life of a Showgirl”. No clues. No build-up. Just pure shock value. This moment from the podcast was earlier released as a separate clip on social media, which quickly went viral. No one expected the singer to announce TS12 so casually on her boyfriend’s podcast.

2. The lucky 13 countdown joke

When Taylor Swift confirmed that her new album would drop on October 3rd, she couldn’t resist weaving in her lucky number 13. “It’s 10/3… still annoying, always gonna try to force a 13 into the situation,” she laughed. Of course, Taylor had to point out that “10/3” still has her lucky number 13 hidden in it. She joked with Jason Kelce that she’ll always force a 13 into the conversation. She also revealed that Travis’s favorite number, 87, plus 13 equals 100. And yes, the singer hides easter eggs in ways so complex they can be “upside down, backwards, in Braille.” Swifties, your homework is ready.

1. Taylor Swift hit the floor over her masters

It was the most emotional moment of the podcast when Taylor described the moment she had finally reclaimed the masters to her first six albums. For fans who’ve followed her long, very public fight for ownership, this wasn’t just a personal win. When she finally got a call from her mom, Andrea Swift, to inform her that she had gotten her masters back, Taylor said: . “I just like very dramatically hit the floor for real… I got all my music back.” Swift concluded: “This changed my life.”

Moreover, Taylor Swift’s “New Heights” debut was filled with many such rare, unfiltered mix of humor, heart, and history-making moments. From lighthearted football banter to deeply personal victories, she let fans into her world in a way that felt both intimate and electric. The episode wasn’t just about her relationship with Travis Kelce – it was about the moments that make life unforgettable. And judging by the reactions online, the moments on this podcast might be talked about for years to come.