Chiefs Trade All-Pro CB Trent McDuffie To Rams as Andy Reid Loads Up on Draft Picks

Coming from the 6-11 season, the Kansas City Chiefs are in for an overhaul. It will be the first time in several years that the Chiefs have gotten themselves a top-ten pick. Now, they have gone and got another first-round pick. But how was this possible? It came by trading All-Pro cornerback Trent McDuffie to the Los Angeles Rams. Surprisingly, it was not the only draft pick they got through this trade.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Trade is agreed to: Full trade, per source: Rams receive: CB Trent McDuffie,” reported Adam Schefter on X. Chiefs receive: 1st-round pick, No. 29, 5th, 6th, 2027- 3rd.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chiefs drafted McDuffie in 2022, and since then, he has played 56 games, recording 178 solo tackles, 5.5 sacks, 34 pass deflections, and 8 forced fumbles. His metrics highlighted that he was bound for greatness. After the latest report, he will walk the same path, but for a different franchise. He had a year left on his contract, and a franchise tag could have cost the Chiefs almost $30 million. However, if they had to let go of that amount, trading him was the only option.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fortunately, the Chiefs went with the second option. After a 6-11 season, head coach Andy Reid is trying to make major changes to his roster. Now, he has two first-round picks and several other picks, which can address the issue at hand. While the Chiefs seem to be satisfied with the trade, the Rams are also happy with McDuffie.

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

ADVERTISEMENT

The Los Angeles Rams have finally gotten what they need

The Los Angeles Rams were in dire need of a cornerback. Since trading Jalen Ramsey, the franchise had barely invested in the position. To add to the problem, they also have four free agents at the corner. So, getting Trent McDuffie was a crucial part of their offseason plan. Surprisingly, he, too, had mentioned that he wanted to play for the LA Rams.

“You’re going to get me in trouble,” McDuffie said with a smile. “Let’s think. If I could play for another team, I’d probably want to play close to my family, so that would probably be the L.A. Rams so that my family could come see every single game.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The two-time All-Pro won the Super Bowl in his rookie year. He won his second in the following year. Defensively, only Chris Jones had better stats than him in Kansas City. So, it is a steal for the Rams, considering he is only 25 years old. With quarterback Matthew Stafford nearing the end of his career, McDuffie’s presence in the defense could be the ultimate support he needs in adding another Super Bowl ring to his fingers.