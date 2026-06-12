Chiefs Trade Out-of-Favor Super Bowl Champion to Falcons

Wanya Morris won a Super Bowl ring in his rookie season in 2023. Three years later, however, he and the Kansas City Chiefs had to arrive at a tough decision, as the young offensive tackle dimmed out in a crowded room. Morris has managed to find a new home with the Atlanta Falcons, kicking off a make-or-break year.

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According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, the Chiefs agreed to trade Wanya Morris along with a 2027 seventh-round pick. In exchange, the team got a 2027 sixth-round pick from the Falcons. This comes two days after ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that the 25-year-old tackle requested a trade.

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In Morris’ three seasons with the Chiefs, he was able to play a proper season only once (2024). Reid had moved a struggling Kingsley Sumataia from left tackle to guard, allowing Morris to perform. The OT did not give the Chiefs much to be confident about keeping him on, and an injury in the 2025 season upended his future.

Meanwhile, Kansas City recalibrated and signed Jaylon Moore from free agency and rookies Josh Simmons and Kahlil Benson. Morris might have understood that there was no opportunity for him to make it as a starter, since the Chiefs already had so many reinforcements. Per The Athletic, he was seen in scout squads during practice sessions this year. And, this was his last year on his rookie contract.

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Things might not have worked out well if Morris became a free agent next year, with probably negligible stats from this season. Having made the trade this season, the Falcons still have a chance at getting something out of Morris. Over the last three seasons, he recorded 1,085 snaps, an 89.3 pass block win rate and a 73.5 run block win rate at tackle, per ESPN’s Seth Walder.

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Morris staying on would have forced the Chiefs to address his scheduled $1.7 million cap hit, so there’s a small win for the team with the OT traded away. However, they will still have to pay up $226,000 as his signing bonus proration.

Wanya Morris can play more with the Atlanta Falcons

Before the trade, the Falcons were weak at right tackle. Veteran Kaleb McGary announced his retirement, and Storm Norton was placed on the physically unable to perform list. Their only savior here was Jawaan Taylor, Morris’ teammate from Kansas City, who was re-signed before the Falcons traded. However, per ESPN, Taylor has been absent from the OTAs for unknown reasons.

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It is expected that Taylor will be the starter for the 2026 season, with Morris probably lining up as second backup. Michael Jerrell, who the Falcons got in a trade with the Seattle Seahawks, took first-team reps in the sessions open to the media, ESPN reported. Morris will have to fight him if he wants to be the main backup on the chart.

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The Falcons have two left-handed QBs that need protection: Tua Tagovailoa and Michael Penix Jr. With a sudden loss of depth at the blindside, Atlanta made a smart move by picking up a talent who still has time to improve and create something good in a new offense.