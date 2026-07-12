Travis Kelce Admits Regretting “Every Second” of a Financial Decision He Made as a Chiefs Rookie

Rookie contracts often come with rookie mistakes, and even a future Hall of Famer isn’t immune to them. Travis Kelce has made countless smart plays on the field, but one of his earliest decisions off it still makes him cringe.

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“I spent all of my first check and regretted every second. Travis Kelce said on the New Heights Podcast. “I didn’t have anything to show for it. All of it went to rent and sh-t I don’t even have anymore. I didn’t even have a car. I stole Jason’s car. I was spending money on way dumber sh-t than that. At least a car would’ve gotten me to the facility on time.”

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Travis Kelce signed a four-year rookie deal worth $3.12 million after being drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs in 2013, which included a $703,304 signing bonus. It sounded like life-changing money, but by the end of his first NFL season, most of it was gone.

Looking back, Kelce joked that all he really had to show for it was “some of my favorite shoes.” He shared the story during an episode of the podcast he co-hosts with his brother, former Eagles center Jason Kelce, in May 2023.

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Kelce has always had a thing for sneakers. He dropped roughly $10,000 on a limited-edition pair, then went ahead and grabbed himself a Rolex too. Not exactly the recipe for holding onto your first NFL paycheck. And the spending didn’t stop there.

He was constantly jetting off to Vegas or Florida between games, and by his own admission, blowing “way too much money in clubs.”

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“The dumbest thing I ever bought with my rookie money was bottles in the club,” he admitted, talking about that pricey VIP bottle service that racks up fast. “I was avoiding the rent lady because I was so stupid to agree to all those bottles. Rookies out there, don’t get caught up in buying bottles; it’s the fastest way to lose your money.”

Since his paychecks only came early in the year, Kelce found himself nearly broke heading into season two. He’d been chasing that “baller lifestyle,” but that whole setup came crashing down fast.

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Even so, he doesn’t look back with pure regret. Speaking on Stash Wealth three years ago, he put it optimistically.

“It’s definitely been a journey and an experience that I kind of appreciate over the course of time, because those embarrassing moments in my life helped me figure out exactly how to spend, how to save, and how to invest.”

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Kelce’s relationship with money has clearly changed over the years. After all, now, it’s one very meaningful purchase that’s making headlines.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding rings spotted

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce finally made it official, saying “I do” on Friday, July 3rd, at Madison Square Garden in the heart of New York City. Just a week later, the newlyweds showed up to celebrate love all over again, this time at the wedding of Travis’s former Chiefs teammate JuJu Smith-Schuster, who tied the knot with Laura Kruk on July 10.

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Eagle-eyed fans spotted the couple’s brand-new wedding bands in photos from the celebration. Taylor paired hers with that stunning engagement ring, custom-crafted by jeweler Kindred Lubeck, and the two rings together made quite the statement.

That engagement ring, by the way, has quite the story behind it. Travis popped the question back in August 2025 with an old mine brilliant-cut diamond set on a yellow gold band, flanked by two smaller stones. Taylor couldn’t help but gush about it during an appearance on the Heart Breakfast Show last year.

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“He designed it with this amazing jeweler,” she said. “Kindred Lubreck is her name, and she does all of her gold engraving by hand.”

The wedding capped off nearly a year since the two announced their engagement on Instagram, where they playfully wrote, “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.”

As for that engagement ring itself, jewelry experts weighed in with some jaw-dropping estimates, guessing its value could fall anywhere between $1.3 and $5 million (per PEOPLE). Still, fans are left to wonder just how much the NFL tight end actually spent on the ring that sealed the deal with his now-wife.