Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes’ Business Makes New Year Announcement as Chiefs’ January Hopes Fade

Hoping to bounce back from Week 13’s loss to the Cowboys, the Chiefs Kingdom packed Arrowhead with energy as Patrick Mahomes and the squad hosted the Houston Texans on Monday. But things went sideways fast. Kansas City dropped to 6-7, the playoff chances are slimmed to a mere 15%, and Mahomes had his career-worst outing. Still in the middle of all this chaos, Mahomes and his go-to guy and business partner, Travis Kelce, gave fans something to cheer about off the field.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Kansas City fans, get ready. 1587 Prime Steakhouse, the luxury dine-in spot in the heart of Kansas City, co-owned by Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce (named after their jersey nos), is rolling out an unforgettable New Year’s Eve bash on December 31, 2025. Expect some pure glam for the event, that will see live performances, a true soiree vibe, and a hype midnight countdown that will have the entire place buzzing. But that’s not it for the “Travick” fans.

Imago CA: Netflix s QUARTERBACK Los Angeles Premiere – Arrivals L-R Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce at the Netflix s QUARTERBACK Los Angeles Premiere held at the TUDUM Theater in Hollywood, CA on Tuesday, July 11, 2023. Los Angeles CA USA NOxUSExINxGERMANY PUBLICATIONxINxALGxARGxAUTxBRNxBRAxCANxCHIxCHNxCOLxECUxEGYxGRExINDxIRIxIRQxISRxJORxKUWxLIBxLBAxMLTxMEXxMARxOMAxPERxQATxKSAxSUIxSYRxTUNxTURxUAExUKxVENxYEMxONLY Copyright: xSipaxUSAx Editorial use only sipausa_47296648

The holiday season at 1587 Prime has already been bringing the vibes with festive decor on the 31st. Pine, red roses, and the whole aesthetic, seasonal plates, such as French Onion Soup Pasta and Chocolate Pecan Pan, will set the mood. Apart from serving one of the best steaks in Kansas City, the place is going all out with a Champagne experience.

ADVERTISEMENT

It will feature standouts like Ruinart Blanc de Blancs, Veuve Clicquot Rose, and the iconic Dom Perignon 2015. And in a decadent Caviar experience and premium spirits bottle service during the 9-11 p.m. window, everything from Ketel One to Don Julio 1942 will add glamor to the night. It will be a two-hour dining limit, plus tax and 20% gratuity; table requests are not guaranteed. Fans can make their bookings on https://1587prime.com.

And it’s not just the New Year’s Eve, but the holiday makeover will stay on throughout December till the 31st. The live band will take over the usual music and will add in their holiday songs to their mix.

ADVERTISEMENT

But with all the hype around ringing in the new year with 1587 Prime, fans are likely to miss out on the real action coming in January.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Kansas City’s hopes for a playoff trip fade after a loss to the Texans

Before the loss, the Chiefs were floating in the 45-59% wild-card range, but those numbers crashed quickly. Models like DVOA had them around 46% entering Week 14, and now even that feels outdated. Another slip-up and the Kansas City decade-long postseason streak could be in real danger.

Kansas City now finds itself starting down the final four games of the regular season after a tough loss to Houston. The playoff picture, which was blurry earlier, has now fogged over. NFL Next Gen stats already have the Chiefs’ preseason odds dipping below 20%, and the road ahead isn’t exactly a walk in the park.

Sure, a couple of opponents look manageable, but it also includes the Denver Broncos, who arguably have one of the league’s best defenses and are a tough AFC contender for the playoffs. And with Patrick Mahomes clearly not looking like his usual self, the path to January football feels like it’s disappearing fast.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mahomes turned his roughest outing of the career on Monday, putting up just 160 yards with a 42.4% completion rate. The 30-year-old was sacked twice, picked off three times, and couldn’t find the end zone once…all adding up to a shocking 19.7 QBR.

Even in past low-yardage games (154 vs. the 49ers and 159 vs. the Browns, both in the 2024 season), he still looked sharper and managed touchdowns. With performances like this stacking up, it’s no surprise the playoff hopes are hanging by a thread.

For now, Mahomes has the fans some reason to smile with his recent announcement of the 1587 Prime. Let’s hope that happiness is not short-lived.