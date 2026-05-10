Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s Post-Wedding Plans Revealed Amid Growing Security Concerns: Report

New York may host the “I do” moment for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, but it will be just the opening act of the most-awaited wedding of the year. While July 3 is emerging as the rumored date for the event in NYC, the post-wedding celebration is set to head overseas in August.

“London holds a huge place in Taylor’s heart, and she has so many British friends who she wants to celebrate with,” an insider told The Sun recently.

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The venue for the post-wedding celebration is likely to be Chiltern Firehouse in London. After the Love Story singer’s Eras Tour two years ago at Wembley Stadium in London, the duo partied at the same place when they were in the early phase of their dating life. So, the place has an emotional attachment to the pop star.

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For the event, the couple is reportedly finalizing a personalized menu, featuring signature mocktails and premium wines, as their total guest numbers are expected to be around 120.

From Ed Sheeran and Rita Ora to Cara Delevingne and Ellie Goulding, the 36-year-old has a big inner circle across the English capital, which is why the post-wedding celebration makes sense, especially for those who will not be attending the New York wedding. Even though it is not official, the report suggests that Taylor’s British musician friends may deliver surprising performances during the event in August.

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The post-wedding plan buzz grew after the lovebirds were recently spotted in London. On Friday night, they were spotted holding hands after dinner at Lucky Cat restaurant, owned by the chef Gordon Ramsay. The main purpose of the visit to the city was to meet André Balazs, the owner of Chiltern Firehouse.

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Before the post-wedding celebrations begin in London, the high-profile wedding celebration in New York is turning out to be more stressful than expected for the pop star and the Kansas City Chiefs‘ tight end.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce may have a double wedding celebration due to security concerns

The mounting safety fears surrounding Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding stem from leaked details due to their global superstardom, despite their best attempt to keep things secret. Earlier, the reports leaked that they would get married in Rhode Island on June 13, 2026, which was later debunked. Now, their reported wedding date in New York has also been leaked, which is why the couple is set to take a distinctive approach.

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“Taylor is extremely aware of the risks that come with this level of fame and exposure, and there is a feeling that a single event simply cannot be protected in the way she would like,” a source told The OK Magazine recently. “The strategy being discussed is to hold one large, highly visible celebration with extensive security, which effectively acts as a decoy, while a second, much smaller ceremony takes place privately.”

To manage the public scrutiny and the possibility of coming across stalkers, the couple is reportedly taking this decoy strategy, which will split their wedding into parts to outsmart potential threats.

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“The idea is that by putting on a big, headline-grabbing day, it draws attention away from the real, more meaningful moment,” the source told OK Magazine. “She believes that will reduce the risk of stalkers or troublemakers attempting to track her movements on a second big day.”

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The couple will be hoping the strategy works, as they could enjoy their day with their loved ones. Post that, they will also be excited to celebrate their marriage in London, a city that saw the two get closer together.