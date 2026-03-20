Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift’s Wedding Plans Reportedly Confirmed Amid Chiefs TE Returns for 14th Season

Essentials Inside The Story Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are reportedly moving closer to a big milestone.

Details are still tightly under wraps, with only a few hints coming out.

Kelce has also made an important call about his NFL future.

The big moment many have been waiting for might be closer than expected. Following a two-year relationship, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and pop icon Taylor Swift are reportedly planning their big day, with sources hinting at a possible summer timeline. Despite the strict secrecy surrounding their wedding, sources have spilled that the Chiefs star may not enter his 14th NFL season without a ring on his finger.

“EXCLUSIVE: Travis Kelce will be a married man once he starts the new NFL season, I can confirm,” The Daily Mail’s Eileen Reslen wrote on X on March 19. “‘Everybody has been told to put the summer on hold, and they will find out the details right before the wedding,’ a source told me. (1/2)”

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Reslen’s report suggests that Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s much-awaited wedding is expected to take place possibly this summer, ahead of the 2026 NFL season. According to another source, some reports suggest it may take place before training camp begins.

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It is rumored to be a June 2026 timeline, which is pretty special. For Swift, the number 13 has always been a cornerstone of her brand, and a June 13 wedding (a Saturday in 2026) would align perfectly with her personal mythology. More importantly, it allows Travis to attend his full training camp schedule.

In the past, the NFL has seen its share of high-profile ceremonies that merged the pop culture and football worlds. Most notably, the 2016 wedding of Russell Wilson and Ciara set a high bar. Much like the rumored Kelce-Swift timeline, the Wilsons opted for a summer ceremony to avoid the NFL schedule, tying the knot at the 19th-century Peckforton Castle in England. That event featured a star-studded guest list including Kelly Rowland, Jennifer Hudson and many more.

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Similarly, the 2024 wedding of Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo utilized the same charm that was featured in a multi-page spread in Vogue.

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Typically, the Chiefs’ mandatory minicamp concludes in mid-June. Last year, it wrapped on June 12, giving the couple a four-week window for a ceremony before Travis is required to report to St. Joseph, Missouri, for training camp in late July. With Swift having officially concluded the Eras Tour last year, this summer will be her first extended break from the road in nearly three years.

The two reportedly got engaged in August 2025 following a private proposal. Cut to the present; the couple is preparing for the big ceremony while keeping both the date and venue under wraps. The venue choice of Swift’s Watch Hill, Rhode Island estate is just a rumor. Moreover, this update seems to contradict earlier speculation that Kelce’s $12 million signing with the Chiefs could delay the wedding.

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Sources clarified that Swift has never pressured Kelce to retire or linked his career decisions to their wedding plans. As for the big day, reports suggest Swift may prefer a more private ceremony, though details remain under wraps. Additionally, some reports suggest Swift may want to record the ceremony and possibly share moments with fans.

Despite the secrecy, Kelce’s fiancée is also said to be planning a larger reception. It’s not surprising, as she explicitly made her intentions clear during an October appearance on the Graham Norton Show. Back then, she equated a small crowd with a stressful wedding. She also said that such situations call for a proper evaluation of your relationship with friends.

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“I’m not gonna do that,” she jokes. “Anyone I’ve ever talked to [is getting an invitation].”

Meanwhile, potential guests could include close friends such as Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany, along with Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco, though no invite list has been confirmed. While Kelce’s personal life is set for a major milestone, his professional life also saw a significant development as he committed to returning to the Chiefs for his 14th season.

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Travis Kelce returns for his 14th NFL season

After months of uncertainty, Travis finally returned to Kansas City for another run, stretching his career into a 14th season. Originally drafted as the 63rd pick in the 2013 draft, Kelce landed a short-term deal with the same franchise earlier this month. The deal totals $12 million and includes incentives that could push the amount to $15 million.

Interestingly, the two sides struck a deal right before Kelce was about to test the market for the first time in his career. As a cornerstone player since he was drafted, the Chiefs organization and head coach Andy Reid were unwilling to risk losing him to the open market. Even at 36, Kelce remains highly productive and led the Chiefs in every major receiving category this past season.

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These include targets (108), receptions (76), yards (851), touchdowns (five), and receiving first downs (45). Kelce sounded unsure about his return throughout the offseason. Ultimately, his desire to finish strong pulled him back into the game following his team’s disappointing 2025 season. Last year, the team couldn’t secure a playoff berth for the first time since 2016.

“Of course, I don’t want to end my career not making the playoffs, not having one of the best years, and definitely having a down year and all that,” Kelce said on his New Heights podcast. “It still felt like I was hungry enough to get back at it. And obviously, there’s still a little bit of that grit and that emotion that I hated the way that (stuff) ended last year. And I want to do this. I want to make it right.”

After confirming his return, Kelce shared a clip featuring moments with teammates Patrick Mahomes, Chris Jones, and Creed Humphrey.

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“Let’s get this thing rockin!! 🏹🏟️,” he captioned the post.

With Kelce’s return secured, the Chiefs retain a critical offensive weapon as they look to rebound from a disappointing 2025 campaign. Coach Andy Reid has made significant moves to upgrade the roster, and Super Bowl LX champion Kenneth Walker III has joined the team. Alongside Kelce, he will play a major role in bolstering Mahomes’ offensive attack. Certainly, a big season lies ahead for the Chiefs.