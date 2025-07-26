Travis Kelce Announces Move Away From NFL Amid Taylor Swift’s Support

In a surprising twist this week, the Chiefs’ star Travis Kelce has reportedly hinted at a possible move away from the NFL, sparking speculation about a dramatic career shift. While Kelce has not publicly confirmed full retirement, insiders suggest he may be reconsidering his 2025 season, weighing both physical and emotional factors that have built up amid rising uncertainty. His future in Kansas City appears delicately poised.

This news comes at a moment of intense public and personal significance: the enduring support of his partner, Taylor Swift. In an Instagram Story, Swift praised Happy Gilmore 2, in which Kelce plays a surprisingly charismatic cameo, Swift shared the poster and wrote, “Happy Gilmore 2 had me cackling and cheering the whole movie! An absolute must watch, 13/10, go watch it on @netflix as soon as humanly possible 🍿”

But the real drama began after the Founder and CEO of Roblox, David Baszucki, shared his opinion on Travis. He wrote, “Pretty sure @tkelce has skillz beyond football – including possibly doing some gardening with @jandelRblx before he hits the field for preseason.” To which Kelce replied and stole the spotlight by saying, “Can’t talk! Too busy planting away.”

The backdrop? Kelce’s performance dipped in 2024, his lowest statistical season since 2015, amid injuries, illness at Super Bowl LIX, and mounting pressure as he carried the offensive load for Kansas City. Questions about whether he can sustain another year at 35 have grown louder.

This is a developing story.