Travis Kelce Announces New Career Move Away From Chiefs After Confirming Retirement Stance

ByPriyanko Chakraborty

Jan 14, 2026 | 11:08 AM EST

Travis Kelce Announces New Career Move Away From Chiefs After Confirming Retirement Stance

ByPriyanko Chakraborty

Jan 14, 2026 | 11:08 AM EST

USA Today via Reuters

USA Today via Reuters

After experiencing one of his worst seasons in the Chiefs shirt, Travis Kelce has a new announcement about his career. He, along with his brother, Jason Kelce, has made a new career move after being quite successful as a podcaster. Recently, the duo made an announcement that would soon hit the bookshelves.

“Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce Announce New Book ‘No Dumb Questions’,” posted People on X.

