Travis Kelce Announces New Career Move Away From Chiefs After Confirming Retirement Stance

After experiencing one of his worst seasons in the Chiefs shirt, Travis Kelce has a new announcement about his career. He, along with his brother, Jason Kelce, has made a new career move after being quite successful as a podcaster. Recently, the duo made an announcement that would soon hit the bookshelves.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce Announce New Book ‘No Dumb Questions’,” posted People on X.