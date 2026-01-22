Travis Kelce Announces New Career Move For Brother Jason Amid Taylor Swift Breakup Rumors

Essentials Inside The Story After a brutal 6–11 season and missing the playoffs, Travis Kelce is once again contemplating retirement

Travis is reportedly set to announce his decision on whether to play another season by early April

The 2025 season marked a harsh reality check for both Kansas City and Travis Kelce

For Travis Kelce, this year brings a wave of life-changing decisions. The star tight end for the Chiefs is contemplating retirement (again) with a wedding on the horizon, making everything overwhelming. Amid these big choices, Travis first turned to something lighter, announcing a new step his brother Jason Kelce has taken.

“Jason has joined TikTok,” Travis announced on the New Heights podcast, episode 176.

The Philadelphia Eagles’ former center Jason has hopped onto the TikTok culture. Since joining, he has posted two videos so far and seemed especially excited about the second one. He said, “I like the newest one.”​

Still, the 38-year-old is struggling to grasp the tech and inner workings of the app. His honest confusion adds a relatable touch to his debut.​

“I don’t know what I’m doing. I really don’t understand how it works,” Jason said.

Meanwhile, Travis Kelce, who just wrapped up his 13th season with the Chiefs, has stayed media-shy this year. Reports circulated about him skipping post-game media sessions after the team’s losses. Yet, the tight end remains a regular on the podcast he hosts with his brother.​

For Travis, the 2025 season served as a harsh reality check, especially with the fact that it could be the last time we saw #15 and #87 together on the field in Week 15. The Chiefs finished 6-11 and missed the playoffs entirely.

If all this wasn’t enough, Travis’ personal life is rumored to be taking an unexpected turn as well. Rumors of Travis and Taylor Swift breaking up are now spreading like wildfire.

“First real test” for Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s relationship

When green confetti fell on the Caesars Superdome turf after Super Bowl LIX, Travis walked off in disappointment. The Chiefs lost 40-22 to the Eagles, denying them a three-peat. Travis had planned to retire then, but he returned for one last ride, which ended brutally as the Chiefs couldn’t even reach the playoffs.

Now, the same questions swirl about whether Travis will come back or not. Along with that comes another big speculation: Travis and Taylor may be going through a rough patch, or worse, a breakup.

But hold your horses! According to sources, the couple seems focused on what’s important. Travis Kelce’s next big step in his career. Because of that, wedding plans have taken a back seat, which explains the sudden drop in all the usual chatter surrounding them.

“Travis is a bit defeated right now,” the insider said, per Daily Mail. “He is used to still be playing, and he is missing not being on the field, which might bode well for his fans and the Chiefs if he decides to play another year.”​

For his fiancée, Taylor, only one thing matters the most: Travis’ mental health. She prioritizes his well-being during this tough time.​

“Taylor is trying to put him in a better mood by spending more time with him and not bombarding him with wedding plans,” the insider revealed, per Daily Mail. “She would want him to focus on [the wedding] after he makes his career decision because she knows how important that is to him.”​

For Travis, this period has been truly testing, and “Taylor understands that this is the first real test of their relationship.” Still, there’s a silver lining. The tight end is reportedly set to announce his decision by “early April…just a few weeks after the Super Bowl.​”