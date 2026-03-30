Travis Kelce Announces New Career Move Outside Chiefs on Sunday

The Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce isn’t just stacking up accolades on Sundays—his off-field portfolio is also expanding at an impressive rate. While he is set to come back for one more season in 2026, he is making the most of the offseason, recently stepping into a new career venture and once again proving his popularity in the mainstream world.

“introducing Travis Kelce as Tommy Hilfiger’s newest global brand ambassador and creative collaborator,” announced the official X account of Tommy Hilfiger. Known for his presence both on and off the field, he brings a new perspective to timeless American style, blending confidence, individuality and a modern point of view. from the field to the front row, this is just the beginning.”

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The X post, dropped on Sunday, also featured two pictures of Travis Kelce in a white, black, and red striped sweater from the clothing brand while he posed with the founder, Tommy Hilfiger, in one picture, formally announcing the big collaboration.

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“Travis Kelce is one of the magnetic figures in sport and culture today,” Hilfiger said. “He is at the forefront of a new generation of athletes expressing themselves through style, with a down-to-earth quality that people immediately connect with. I’m excited to see how he brings his fearless, fun-loving, and bold take on Prep Made Current to fans around the world.”

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As the global brand ambassador and creative collaborator of the brand, he would participate in campaigns and events and co-design the collections of the New York-based clothing brand. Although the official announcement was made today, the shoot for the campaign will be done next month in NYC.

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His campaign will be officially launched in the autumn or winter this year, while it’s expected to continue until spring 2027. It will be primarily designed for men. While the NFL star isn’t a professional designer, his collection will be made through his personal style lens, particularly his tunnel-style walk, which is well-known to football fans.

“I’ve long admired Tommy Hilfiger as an iconic American brand,” said Kelce. “Ever since high school, when I used to ask my mom to buy Sailing Gear jackets, I’ve been drawn towards the brand’s confident style and, over the years, have respected its ability to be classic and consistent while still evolving. Getting to work with Tommy and put my own twist on timeless pieces, in a way that feels original for today, is a dream come true.”

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The collaboration between the Chiefs’ tight end and the world-renowned clothing label contributes to the brand’s focus on reaching a wide range of audiences through sports, entertainment, and art.

Given the three-time Super Bowl champion’s popularity on the gridiron and high-profile relationship with the pop sensation Taylor Swift, arguably the most popular singer globally today, it’s an excellent way to expand the overall reach among potential buyers from the different age groups. While the upcoming launch is set to excite the fans, it’s not the first clothing collaboration of the Chiefs player.

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Travis Kelce’s previous clothing venture sets the stage for the latest deal

Travis Kelce has pursued different ventures outside his football career, which started in 2013. He hosts the New Heights podcast with Jason Kelce, and it has ascended to be one of the top podcasts in the country. On the other hand, he has invested in different businesses. The new Tommy Hilfiger collaboration has added a new feather to his off-field accolades, but it’s not his first partnership with a clothing brand.

In August 2025, he had a major collaboration with American Eagle, and the lineup was called AE x Tru Kolors. He worked as a creative director of the brand for a brief period, merging with his very own personal lifestyle brand named Tru Kolors. The collaboration created a collection of more than 90 pieces.

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As part of the marketing campaign for the launch, he selected some young American athletes from different backgrounds, such as Suni Lee, Azzi Fudd, Drew Allar, Jeremiah Smith, and more. Aside from the partnership with American Eagle, his clothing brand, Tru Kolors, was originally launched in 2019. Needless to say, his prior experience in a similar field will contribute to the successful launch of his Tommy Hilfiger products.