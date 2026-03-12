Travis Kelce Bags New Role Away From NFL After Announcing Chiefs Return

Essentials Inside The Story Travis Kelce has been a lifelong fan of amusement parks

Kelce signed a one-year deal worth $12 million with the Chiefs

Travis wants to make it right after the Chiefs disappointing performance in 2025

The dust has settled! Travis Kelce put an end to the endless speculations around his future in the league. The Chiefs’ TE confirmed he is coming back for a 14th season. And while the football world processed that news, Kelce has also bagged a new role away from the NFL, one that had a huge impact on him growing up.

On March 12, Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: FUN) officially announced a strategic partnership with Kelce. The corporation named him brand ambassador for America’s largest regional amusement park operator. The role places Kelce at the center of the company’s marketing push, tasked with creating digital content across social media platforms and helping drive consumer engagement for the brand on a national scale.

The partnership also gives Six Flags access to Kelce’s name, image, and likeness across its broadcast and digital platforms. That reach is significant. Six Flags operates 26 amusement parks, 15 water parks, and nine resort properties across 16 states in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. All of that had a deep impact on Kelce growing up in Cleveland, and those childhood experiences at Six Flags parks are exactly what drew him to this role.

“Travis Kelce has been a lifelong fan of Six Flags, having grown up going to some of our most iconic parks with family and friends, so he is a natural ambassador to represent the Six Flags brand across North America,” Six Flags president and chief executive officer John Reilly explained.

“His fun-loving personality, commitment to excellence, and passion for the game have contributed to three Super Bowl titles on the field, and we’re confident they will score big with our guests as well.”

This partnership did not come out of nowhere. Back in October 2025, Kelce made his first significant move into the Six Flags orbit. He then joined activist investment firm JANA Partners in an acquisition of approximately 9% of Six Flags’ outstanding shares.

That investment was part of a broader effort to revive a struggling amusement park sector. Since Six Flags completed its $8 billion merger with Cedar Fair in 2024, there has been a slip in attendance and investor confidence.

At the time, Kelce made clear this was not just a financial play. It was personal. He said he could not pass up the chance to help shape the future of something that had shaped his own past. The step was important for the next generation of kids to walk through those gates and build the same kind of memories he did growing up.

“Six Flags parks were a hallmark of my childhood and the scene of some of my most fun and cherished memories, and I’m excited to team up with the company as it enters its next chapter,” Kelce said. “The Six Flags team is creating even more rides and attractions as it takes guest engagement to a new level. I look forward to helping them continue to build excitement for their unrivaled portfolio of parks and introduce a new generation of fans to unforgettable experiences.”

While the financial terms of the deal have not been made public, this is a role Kelce looks set to enjoy and one that he fits into well. It also arrives right after the announcement that had the entire league waiting, Travis Kelce confirming he is making one more run with Patrick Mahomes.

Travis Kelce makes it official with the Chiefs for one more Super Bowl run

On March 10, Travis Kelce confirmed his return to the Chiefs for another shot at the Super Bowl. The Chiefs welcomed him back with a “like he never left” post on social media. Since then, the star tight end has opened up about what took him so long to make the call.

Kelce said he had known midway through the 2025 season that he was going to come back, but he spent the time after making sure it was a clear-headed decision and not just his emotions pushing him toward another run.

“[I knew I was coming back] about midway through the season. I was taking Jason Kelce’s advice to take a step back because you’ve got to let the emotions clear and you’ve got to have a clear head,” Travis Kelce said on the New Heights podcast. “I’ve made decisions based off of emotions, and they haven’t played out the right way. I think taking a step back, letting the emotions settle down, the frustrations from the season.”

Kelce has made it official that he is not retiring, but the moves he is making away from the league already point toward what might come next. It all suggests that when Kelce does eventually hang up his cleats, a career as a media personality and businessman will not be a transition. It will simply be the next chapter he has been quietly writing all along.