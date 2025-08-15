Travis Kelce Becomes No. 1 ‘Public Enemy’ After Breaking the Internet With Taylor Swift

The NFL offseason is mostly about bench presses or unnecessary pressers. Well, that was the case until Travis Kelce started dating Taylor Swift. And this time, it’s not about a new contract, a leaked playbook, or another shirtless golf cart moment. It’s something smaller, sweeter… and apparently enough to make a whole army of Swifties declare him public enemy No. 1.

One tiny blink in The Kingdom docuseries has the internet zooming in like Swifties hunting a hidden Easter egg. It’s just Kelce casually existing, looking like the guy who somehow got front-row access to a pop icon’s universe. Half the internet sighs dreamily; the other half is furiously drafting petitions for fan justice. Swifties, apparently, are officially jealous.

Yeah, Travis Kelce was. spotted wearing the ‘Tortured Poets Department’ merch and eating a Pop-Tarts, while holding two cans of beer in his hand. You’d think the Swifties would be labelling that as adorable. But no, it was the opposite, actually.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

Yeah, let’s break it down. First up, the merch. Kelce rocked Taylor Swift’s ‘The Tortured Poets Department‘ hoodie in The Kingdom, and yes, the camera lingered just long enough for Swifties to launch a full-on forensic investigation. Probably the same hoodie they’ve been hunting on Etsy for months is now casually worn by a guy who out-jumps defensive backs and throws linebackers like they’re nothing.

Next up: the Pop-Tart. Word is, Taylor baked her own Pop-Tarts for Kelce and his crew. Seeing him allegedly holding one on camera? Peak internet jealousy. Picture being a Swiftie, refreshing Spotify, and realizing the guy catching passes for the Chiefs is also getting home-baked goodies from your queen. It’s basically the culinary equivalent of a game-winning Hail Mary, and the fandom is losing it.

Then there’s obviously the early listens. If the podcast tells us anything, it’s that Travis Kelce is the only person in the world who had a sneak peek at Taylor’s new album, ‘The Life of a Showgirl.’ And the Swities cannot digest that reality. And fair enough. Let that sink in: while Swifties are still dissecting every lyric for Easter eggs, Kelce is probably jogging routes in shorts while quietly humming unreleased tracks. He’s literally running circles on the field… and on the charts. Try to compete with that, fandom. Good luck. You just know they had a meltdown on X.

Swifties made their feelings very much known to Travis Kelce

Yeah, the picture was always going to cause a meltdown. The Swifties took to X to express their…envy. “Travis wearing TTPD merch while eating a Taypoptart. THE luckiest man in the world!” one said. Yeah, he may or may not be the luckiest man in the world. But one thing’s for sure: he is the most hated man in the world right now.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“Hi I’m Travis Kelce I date Taylor Swift I get access to free merch I eat treats she bakes for me I listen to her new album in full months before its release,” another wrote. Yeah, the man is basically the human VIP section of Pop Culture. He has access to all that and a lot more. Sorry, Swifties.

via Imago SPORTS-FBN-BIANCHI-COLUMN-KC Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce 87 walk off the field after the trophy ceremony following the Chiefs 32-29 victory over the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025, at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Emily Curiel/Kansas City Star/TNS EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx 134375547W EmilyxCuriel/ecurielkcstar.comx krtphotoslive950137

“Free merch, poptarts and first access to Taylor’s music. This guy is truly living the dream!” another said. Well, we’d argue his dream would be winning another Super Bowl with the Chiefs before he retires, but sure. Early access to a Taylor Swift album probably isn’t too far.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“Travis Kelce is my number 1 public enemy idc,” one declared. We thought we exaggerated when we called him the most hated man in the world, but that might actually true. And why wouldn’t it be? He’s basically strolling through a Taylor Swift music video while the Swifties just stare through the fourth wall.