Travis Kelce Breaks Silence on Controversial Catch vs. Lions as Andy Reid Addresses Referees’ Chiefs Bias

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce’s critical third-quarter catch against the Detroit Lions sparked one of the season’s hottest debates. Was it a clean reception, or just a close call that went uncalled? What added to the controversy was when Kelce was seen dropping a subtle gesture with his finger to Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, and the team quickly pivoted to the next play. Well, you don’t need to wait for long to get the inside scoop as the tight end unpacked the moment on his New Heights podcast with his brother, Jason Kelce.

“When I caught the ball, I felt the ball hit the ground,” Travis Kelce said. “That doesn’t mean I didn’t have possession of it. I’m saying, like it’s in my hand, ball hits the ground. I don’t know if they’re going to try and at least give this a chance, and now it’s out of our hands. In my mind, I’m like, ‘It might be smart if we just did it quick.’ It’s the first down. Might be smart if we just get up here and go. And I think everybody kind of felt the exact same way.”

That play had the viewers take to social media and call out the officials on missing that play. On the other hand, many pointed out that it was up to the Lions to challenge that play, which they didn’t do. In the end, both Jason and Travis Kelce pointed out that it was just “smart football.” Jason, additionally, brought his perspective from a historical angle.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce 87 makes a catch for a 15 yard gain against Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph 31 On Sunday Night Football at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri on Sunday, October 12, 2025.

“I think by the old standards of the catch, this was absolutely not a catch because you used to not be able to touch the ground. … But now you really don’t lose possession. Like your right hand slips off of it, but your left hand maintains full contact and the ball doesn’t really roll. – I don’t think this would have been overturned if it was reviewed anyway. And the officials in the booth said the exact same thing.”

That catch mattered in a bigger story: The Chiefs’ dominant Week 6, 30-17 win over the Lions. Kelce led receptions with 6 catches on 7 targets for 78 yards, showing why he’s still one of the offense’s pillars. Patrick Mahomes laid the ball, connecting with different targets, throwing three touchdowns, and rushing for another one. Speed threats like JuJu Smith-Schuster and Xavier Worthy provided key support. This wasn’t just a win; it was a statement that the Chiefs’ offense remains a juggernaut as the season hits stride.

While Kelce’s catch set the stage for a wider conversation about game flow and fairness, there was another story that was too hard to ignore. Are the Chiefs favored by the refs? As that question grew louder, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid finally addressed it.

Officiating bias? Andy Reid’s thoughts on the Week 6 clash

The Chiefs pulled off a rare feat in the Lions game by reportedly becoming the first team since 1972 with zero accepted penalties, no turnovers, and just one punt. It was a historic clean game. Yet, questions circled over whether officiating favored Kansas City around Travis Kelce’s controversial catch and beyond. Speaking to reporters on Monday, October 13, Coach Reid cleared the air.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“I thought the officials let the guys play,” the head coach said. “I’m not saying I agreed with everything that went on, but I thought they were very fair on how they did it. – So they could have called us on some, and they could have called them on some, and they just kind of let it play out and let the teams really show off what they’ve got. Which I think is good. It’s good for everybody. It’s good for the fans.”

But the opponents weren’t as convinced. Detroit’s safety Brian Branch got into a scuffle with Chiefs wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster after the final whistle. When asked about it later, he voiced frustration over what he called missed calls against the Chiefs, citing an unpenalized shove by JuJu.

“I’m tired of people doing stuff in between plays, and the refs don’t catch it. They be trying to bully me out there. I shouldn’t have did it, it was childish. And it was in front of the ref, and the ref didn’t do anything. And just stuff like that. I could’ve got hurt off of that, but I still should not have done that.”

The Lions had four penalties, some of which directly led to Chiefs touchdowns. Reid’s take? The Chiefs combined discipline and skill for one of the cleanest NFL games in decades. But the lingering question remains: was it truly fair, or did the refs tip the scales? This question won’t disappear anytime soon, especially with moments like Kelce’s catch still in the spotlight.