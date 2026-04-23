Travis Kelce & Brother Jason Make Major Announcement For FIFA World Cup 2026

While the NFL offseason continues, Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce have announced a new career move involving the other football, with the FIFA World Cup 2026 arriving stateside this summer. Alongside dominating on the gridiron, the Kelce brothers have built a media empire with their globally renowned New Heights podcast. With the global sporting spectacle kicking off, the Kelces have announced plans for a special event in Los Angeles on June 15.

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“The biggest new news, we’re going live. We’re on the road, and New Heights is live in LA. We’re taking our talents. West Coast. We’re gonna be at the Orpheum Theater. June 15,” Kansas City Chiefs tight end said before the retired Philadelphia Eagles legend added, “We’re talking Surprise guests, big time audience interaction, and all the usual New Heights energy. Live in front of a crowd to kick off the World Cup in LA.”

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As revealed by the Kelce Brothers, the event is scheduled for June 15, and fans can purchase tickets starting April 27. The live event will include surprise celebrity guests, interactive audience participation, and giveaways. The recorded episode is set to be released on June 17 across YouTube, Prime Video, and various podcast distributors.

“We’re excited to announce we’re getting outta the house this summer and bringing our live show to the West Coast for New Heights Live in LA,” Travis and Jason exclusively told PEOPLE.

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“When the World Cup is bringing the world together, we couldn’t think of a better time to party with the 92%ers,” they said. “The energy of a live show is unmatched, and we can’t wait to have some unforgettable moments with the fans, have a blast with some ‘friends of the show’ and get everyone fired up to cheer on Team USA.”

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The show lands just four days after the tournament gets going on June 11, with games spread across 16 venues in Mexico, the U.S., and Canada. By the time June 15 rolls around and the Kelces take the Orpheum stage, the World Cup will already be in full swing. There are four matches scheduled that very day at SoFi Stadium, Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Lumen Field in Seattle, and Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, the same field where Travis has spent his entire NFL career.

Furthermore, this show in Los Angeles will be the first live program for Jason and Travis Kelce as part of their new partnership with Amazon in January. As part of this new partnership, the Kelce Clubhouse was launched, where fans can watch clips from their podcast, access the latest episodes on YouTube and Prime Video, access exclusive products, including collaborations with license partners, and pre-order their book, No Dumb Questions.

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“New Heights Live in L.A.” is an example of how Amazon partners with creators … to build an expanding universe for fans that extends beyond their core show,” said Matt Sandler, GM of creator services for Amazon, about their partnership with the Kelce Brothers.

This partnership has been a result of the immense success achieved by the Kelces with their podcast, which was launched on September 8, 2022. Since then, New Heights has grown into a household name and has hosted countless current and former NFL stars alongside other athletes and actors, garnering more than 1.3 million viewers per episode on YouTube. Alongside this massive audience response, the podcast won this year’s Webby Award for the People’s Voice Award for Sports.

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Thanks to the success of the podcast, Jason Kelce has grown into one of the most popular faces in sports media after his retirement. Hence, during a recent episode, Travis Kelce has also shared his thoughts on working as a broadcaster after he retires from the NFL.

Travis Kelce opines about working for ESPN after NFL retirement

With Travis Kelce entering the twilight of his career, the 36-year-old was seen discussing his opportunities after his retirement from the league. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end spoke about potentially working for ESPN after Dallas Cowboys legend Troy Aikman spoke about Jason Kelce, as he has completed a successful transition to a broadcasting career following his March 2024 retirement from the NFL. Reflecting on this trajectory, Aikman speculated whether Travis Kelce could venture on such a path.

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“Now if we get his brother… over to the worldwide leader, we’ve got something!” Aikman said.

Travis Kelce replied to the comment, stating he was thrilled about the chance, though he had reservations about the position.

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“I don’t know, man. ESPN is a very polished organization. I don’t know if I would…,” joked Travis during an episode of his New Heights Podcast, playfully alluding that he wouldn’t be cut out for the buttoned-up job. “I’m just kidding, I’d have a f***king blast, dude!”

The Kelce brothers continue to prove that their influence extends far beyond the football field. With the New Heights Live event in Los Angeles on June 15, their Amazon partnership, and Travis teasing a potential post-NFL broadcasting career, Jason and Travis Kelce show no signs of slowing down. As the FIFA World Cup arrives in the United States this summer, the Kelces are perfectly positioned to make their mark on the world’s biggest sporting stage.